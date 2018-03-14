+ Post your Story

David Ndii apologises to Kenyans for spreading fake news on former President Moi's 'death'
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 13:59 EAT
Daniel Arap Moi is still alive and kicking
SUMMARY

David Ndii shared a fake news article claiming that former President Daniel Arap Moi was dead

He, however, pulled it down immediately he realised it was fake and apologized

David Ndii, National Super Alliance’s Chief Strategist, has apologized to Kenyans for sharing fake news claiming that former President Daniel Arap Moi is dead.

Ndii, shared an article from Global News, which claimed that Moi had died in Tel Aviv, Israel while undergoing treatment.

He had shared the post through his Twitter but immediately pulled it down once he clarified that it wasn’t factual.

Fake news apparently. Cruel. https://t.co/hfpaGY2RCS— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 14, 2018

He then tweeted, apologizing for sharing the misleading article.

He wrote on his Twitter page,”Fake news apparently, Cruel,”

The Kenyan African National Union (KANU) party, through their official Facebook page, clarified that Moi was still alive and is responding well to treatment. They wrote, “His Excellency Daniel Arap Moi is doing well and responding well to treatment. He is also jovial and in high spirits and should be home soon.”


From the picture posted on the KANU Facebook page, Moi looked lively and was in the company of his son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Dr. Silverstein David, his physician.

David Ndii
NASA
Daniel arap Moi
