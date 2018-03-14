+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
TALK OF THE DAY: Give Raila a break, Deputy President tells Kenyans
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 09:32 EAT
talk-of-the-day-give-raila-a-break-deputy-president-tells-kenyans
Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting with NASA leader Raila Odinga still has some people shocked

The two met on March 9 at Harambee House to discuss ways to end the political stalemate and move the country forward

The ice was finally broken after President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House on Friday, March 9.

They met to discuss a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country.

This is the first time in a long time that the two leaders have met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.

See Also: VIDEO: Who can dance on stage like DP Ruto?

Deputy President William Ruto also reacted to the surprise meeting saying, “Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for Kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity, stability and transformation of Kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae.””

Since this was their first public meeting in a long time, Kenyans reacted heavily to this, most surprised that the two leaders have actually agreed to negotiate.

See Also: Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue

Here is a sample of the reactions: 

The sooner Kalonzo, Wetang’ula and Mudavadi come to terms with reality and accept that Raila has moved on, the better for them and their respective supporters. At this point, we really don’t know Raila’s political plans for the future but what we can deduce from his recent actions is that his former three NASA Co-Principals don’t feature in his future political plans. 

George Kahacho

See Also: NASA principal loses grip on party as MPs stage revolt

Raila did what any general would do, faced with similar circumstances. Instead of facing a strong adversary with a weak team, just withdraw. 

George Macharia

Looking at Wetang’ula and Kalonzo’s body language, it is reasonable to conclude that they know, things are going downhill. 

John Mwangi 

It is time to organise a requiem mass for NASA, bemourn the death of a once vibrant coalition. 

Wilson Omol 

The trio of Wetang’ula, Mudavadi and Musyoka were looking for their own opportunities to jump ship and leave Raila stranded alone, just like they did to him on January 30. Their complaints resemble that of a jilted lover, and not sincere at all. They made their bed when they skipped the swearing-in ceremony and now they must lie on it. 

Sifu Msafiri

If Wetangula, Mudavadi and Musyoka didn’t know before that politics is a dirty business they certainly know now! 

Ivan Freeman

Last week. Mudavadi was boasting of his plans for 2022 separate of NASA, Saturday he was castigating Raila for Friday's meeting. Not once did the three think to show a united anti-Jubilee front to assist in negotiating and pressuring Jubilee over the issues they want to be addressed.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Raila Odinga
william ruto
dp ruto
uhuru kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
why-nasa-has-suspended-the-people-s-assembly-process

News

Why NASA has suspended the People’s Assembly process

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Mar 2018 01:54pm

raila-odinga-arrives-in-athi-river-to-attend-nasa-meeting

News

Raila Odinga arrives in Athi River to attend NASA meeting

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Mar 2018 01:13pm

the-vanity-of-sycophancy

Politics

The vanity of sycophancy

By George Ajigo | Mon 12 Mar 2018 12:44pm

More From This Author
odm-will-leave-nasa-if-this-happens-odm-deputy-party-leader

Politics

ODM will leave NASA if this happens – ODM Deputy Party leader

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Mar 2018 10:49am

talk-of-the-day-give-raila-a-break-deputy-president-tells-kenyans

Politics

TALK OF THE DAY: Give Raila a break, Deputy President tells Kenyans

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Mar 2018 09:32am

three-mps-fight-to-win-heart-of-fellow-lawmaker

Politics

Three MPs fight to win heart of fellow lawmaker

By Grapevine | Wed 14 Mar 2018 09:05am

Popular Stories
talk-of-the-day-give-raila-a-break-deputy-president-tells-kenyans

Politics

TALK OF THE DAY: Give Raila a break, Deputy President tells Kenyans

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Mar 2018 09:32am

kenyans-on-social-media-celebrate-kenyan-man-who-stole-ksh-137-million-in-dubai-his-identity-revealed

News

Kenyans on social media celebrate Kenyan man who stole Ksh 137 million in Dubai, his identity revealed

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 02:23pm

three-mps-fight-to-win-heart-of-fellow-lawmaker

Politics

Three MPs fight to win heart of fellow lawmaker

By Grapevine | Wed 14 Mar 2018 09:05am

video-who-can-dance-on-stage-like-dp-ruto

Entertainment

VIDEO: Who can dance on stage like DP Ruto?

By Ureport | Wed 14 Mar 2018 09:40am

boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him

News

Boni Khalwale posts emotional pictures of granddaughter in hospital but Kenyans are not happy with him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:55pm

odm-will-leave-nasa-if-this-happens-odm-deputy-party-leader

Politics

ODM will leave NASA if this happens – ODM Deputy Party leader

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Mar 2018 10:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

George Achoka

George Achoka

George Ajigo

George Ajigo

Cente

Cente