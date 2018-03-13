+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Five main reasons why you should eat apples
By David Rakewa | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 12:19 EAT
five-main-reasons-why-you-should-eat-apples
Fresh apples [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Apples have several known benefits to one's health
  • Eating the skin or flesh of an apple once in a while goes a long way in improving health

You don't have to be a nutritionist to understand the health benefits of classy fruits like apples. These fruits (apple) has a number of benefits to your health whether you consume the skin or the flesh. 

Frequent consumption of apples helps whiten your teeth. This does not mean eating apples should replace your toothbrush but chewing an apple stimulates the secretion of a lot of saliva reducing the level of bacteria that may cause tooth decay.

Chemicals called triterpenoids present in an apple peel have potent anti-growth activities against cancer cells in the liver. The chemicals in apple, therefore, suppress the growth of tumor cells in the body hence preventing the development of cancer. 

See Also: Struggling with weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly

Apples are loaded with soluble fibers key in regulating blood sugar levels. The soluble fibers blunt blood sugar swings in the body hence protects you against diabetes. 

The soluble fiber in apple peel also binds with fats in the intestines and in turn break down the cholesterols into forms that can be easily excommunicated from the body. 

Apple skin contains the phenolic compound which also prevents cholesterol getting into your system from solidifying on your artery walls. This allows smooth flow of blood hence heart health. 

See Also: Are you gambling with your health?

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Health
Apples
Benefits
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
six-common-sexual-fantasies-that-women-have

Lifestyle

Six common sexual fantasies that women have

By Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:48am

how-meals-can-help-you-fight-cancer-worries

Editors Choice

How Meals can Help you Fight cancer Worries

By Bonface Lumbasi | Mon 29 Jan 2018 02:08pm

five-health-benefits-of-sukuma-wiki-you-did-not-know

Editors Choice

Five health benefits of 'Sukuma Wiki' you did not know

By David Rakewa | Mon 29 Jan 2018 11:07am

More From This Author
kenyans-on-social-media-celebrate-kenyan-man-who-stole-ksh-137-million-in-dubai-his-identity-revealed

News

Kenyans on social media celebrate Kenyan man who stole Ksh 137 million in Dubai, his identity revealed

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 02:23pm

five-main-reasons-why-you-should-eat-apples

Lifestyle

Five main reasons why you should eat apples

By David Rakewa | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:19pm

raila-odinga-s-move-is-a-confession-of-wrongs-done-earlier-ekuru-aukot-s-views-on-national-dialogue

Politics

Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:47am

Popular Stories
kenyans-on-social-media-celebrate-kenyan-man-who-stole-ksh-137-million-in-dubai-his-identity-revealed

News

Kenyans on social media celebrate Kenyan man who stole Ksh 137 million in Dubai, his identity revealed

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 02:23pm

boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him

News

Boni Khalwale posts emotional pictures of granddaughter in hospital but Kenyans are not happy with him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:55pm

this-video-of-william-ruto-doing-the-odi-dance-will-make-your-day

Entertainment

This video of William Ruto doing the odi dance will make your day

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 01:58pm

confirmed-here-s-the-manchester-united-squad-set-to-face-sevilla-tonight

Sports

CONFIRMED: Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 13 Mar 2018 01:31pm

governor-sonko-offers-nairobians-a-chance-to-call-him-the-response-he-gets-is-quite-unexpected

News

Governor Sonko offers Nairobians a chance to call him, the response he gets is quite unexpected

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 09:35am

five-main-reasons-why-you-should-eat-apples

Lifestyle

Five main reasons why you should eat apples

By David Rakewa | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:19pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

George Achoka

George Achoka

George Ajigo

George Ajigo

Cente

Cente