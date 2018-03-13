five-main-reasons-why-you-should-eat-apples

SUMMARY Apples have several known benefits to one's health

Eating the skin or flesh of an apple once in a while goes a long way in improving health

You don't have to be a nutritionist to understand the health benefits of classy fruits like apples. These fruits (apple) has a number of benefits to your health whether you consume the skin or the flesh.

Frequent consumption of apples helps whiten your teeth. This does not mean eating apples should replace your toothbrush but chewing an apple stimulates the secretion of a lot of saliva reducing the level of bacteria that may cause tooth decay. ​

Chemicals called triterpenoids present in an apple peel have potent anti-growth activities against cancer cells in the liver. The chemicals in apple, therefore, suppress the growth of tumor cells in the body hence preventing the development of cancer.

Apples are loaded with soluble fibers key in regulating blood sugar levels. The soluble fibers blunt blood sugar swings in the body hence protects you against diabetes.

The soluble fiber in apple peel also binds with fats in the intestines and in turn break down the cholesterols into forms that can be easily excommunicated from the body.

Apple skin contains the phenolic compound which also prevents cholesterol getting into your system from solidifying on your artery walls. This allows smooth flow of blood hence heart health.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​