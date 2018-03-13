man-city-to-win-premier-league-title-if-they-beat-man-united-on-april-7

SUMMARY Manchester City are almost lifting the Premier League title They will do so if they beat derby rivals Manchester United on April 7

Premier League pacesetters Manchester City will win the title if they beat rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on April 7th.

A David Silva brace last night at the Britannia Stadium saw Pep Guardiola’s men continue with their impressive form and have now set their sights on the April 7 clash, a Manchester Derby that determines when the Citizens will eventually lift the title. ​





To do this, however, City will have to beat Everton first after their warm-weather training break in Abu Dhabi.

The league leaders now have 81 points after matchday 30, 16 points ahead of second-placed Man United.

City are the first ever Premier League team to get 81 points after 30 games and Guardiola is now targeting a landmark 100 points, a feat achieved only by Carlo Ancelotti with Chelsea in 2009/10.





With only eight games left in the most competitive league in the world, City has surpassed its points tally earned last season (78), showing the massive improvement the club has had since the appointment of Guardiola.

Man City are also favorites to win the Champions League and even though a home defeat to Swiss champions Basel in the round of 16 second leg dampened City faithful spirits, their progress into the quarter-final is a statement that they are in it to win it.





Manchester United will remember the much-heated derby earlier in the season, a 2-1 loss to the Citizens and later, a tunnel bust-up between the teams’ players and coaching staff – memories that make the April 7 derby even more important.





After becoming the only team in the top six to stop Mo Salah this season, Jose Mourinho’s men will be hoping to delay City’s celebrations and have some ‘sweet revenge’ on Guardiola, who knows the Premier League race is all but done and dusted.



