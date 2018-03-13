+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
NASA principal loses grip on party as MPs stage revolt
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 07:54 EAT
nasa-principal-loses-grip-on-party-as-mps-stage-revolt
NASA Principals brief the media [PHOTO: STANDARD]
SUMMARY

The Raila -Uhuru meeting seems to have caused a split in the Opposition coalition

Grapevine reports that one of the NASA principals is losing control of his party following the pact 

Is one of the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals losing grip of his party?

Well, the latest development in the Opposition coalition points to a party boss whose control over his vessel was fast declining.

The besieged party leader is facing a concerted revolt by some of his MPs, who have since started gravitating around one of the other three principals in the coalition.

See Also: Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue




See Also: Mixed reactions after NASA suspended People's Assembly



In the storm occasioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s pact, the rebel MPs have told off their boss to his face in an all-out defiance and indication that they can survive politically without him.

See Also: Why NASA has suspended the People’s Assembly process

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NASA
Raila Odinga
Uhuru Kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
raila-odinga-arrives-in-athi-river-to-attend-nasa-meeting

News

Raila Odinga arrives in Athi River to attend NASA meeting

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Mar 2018 01:13pm

the-vanity-of-sycophancy

Politics

The vanity of sycophancy

By George Ajigo | Mon 12 Mar 2018 12:44pm

moses-kuria-says-raila-odinga-confided-in-him-on-his-plans-for-2022

News

Moses Kuria says Raila Odinga confided in him on his plans for 2022

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Mar 2018 12:07pm

More From This Author
are-you-an-arsenal-fan-read-this-to-have-your-day-made

Sports

Are you an Arsenal fan? Read this to have your day made

By Ojijo Kayuka | Tue 13 Mar 2018 11:24am

six-obvious-reasons-why-your-spouse-ranks-you-the-worst-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six obvious reasons why your spouse ranks you ‘the worst’ in bed

By Steve Mwangi | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:16am

man-city-to-win-premier-league-title-if-they-beat-man-united-on-april-7

Sports

Man City to win Premier League title if they beat Man United on April 7

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 13 Mar 2018 09:47am

Popular Stories
six-obvious-reasons-why-your-spouse-ranks-you-the-worst-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six obvious reasons why your spouse ranks you ‘the worst’ in bed

By Steve Mwangi | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:16am

governor-sonko-offers-nairobians-a-chance-to-call-him-the-response-he-gets-is-quite-unexpected

News

Governor Sonko offers Nairobians a chance to call him, the response he gets is quite unexpected

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 09:35am

nasa-principal-loses-grip-on-party-as-mps-stage-revolt

Politics

NASA principal loses grip on party as MPs stage revolt

By Grapevine | Tue 13 Mar 2018 07:54am

raila-odinga-s-move-is-a-confession-of-wrongs-done-earlier-ekuru-aukot-s-views-on-national-dialogue

Politics

Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:47am

are-you-an-arsenal-fan-read-this-to-have-your-day-made

Sports

Are you an Arsenal fan? Read this to have your day made

By Ojijo Kayuka | Tue 13 Mar 2018 11:24am

how-raila-odinga-caused-confusion-at-harambee-house

News

How Raila Odinga caused confusion at Harambee House

By The Grapevine | Mon 12 Mar 2018 08:17am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

George Achoka

George Achoka

George Ajigo

George Ajigo

Cente

Cente