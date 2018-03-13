nasa-principal-loses-grip-on-party-as-mps-stage-revolt

SUMMARY The Raila -Uhuru meeting seems to have caused a split in the Opposition coalition Grapevine reports that one of the NASA principals is losing control of his party following the pact

Is one of the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals losing grip of his party?

Well, the latest development in the Opposition coalition points to a party boss whose control over his vessel was fast declining. ​

The besieged party leader is facing a concerted revolt by some of his MPs, who have since started gravitating around one of the other three principals in the coalition.





















In the storm occasioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s pact, the rebel MPs have told off their boss to his face in an all-out defiance and indication that they can survive politically without him.

