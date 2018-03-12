+ Post your Story

Raila Odinga arrives in Athi River to attend NASA meeting
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 13:13 EAT
Raila Odinga arrives in Athi River
SUMMARY
  • Raila Odinga has arrived in Athi River to attend NASA meeting
  • The meeting will shed light on what transpired at the Harambee House meeting on Friday according to Wetangula

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has joined the party’s co-principals Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula in Stoni Athi Resort on Monday, March 12.

The meeting comes days after Raila held a surprise two-hour closed-door meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 9. Its schedule was finalized last week long before Raila met Uhuru.

See Also: Mixed reactions after NASA suspended People's Assembly

Raila and the co-principals are expected to discuss matters concerning the future of their coalition. He was accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo. 

Moses Wetang’ula on Sunday, March 11 said that the meeting will shed light on what transpired at the Harambee House meeting on Friday.

Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday during the burial of Ms. Wavinya Ndeti’s father-in-law also assured that the meeting was going to take place, said his heart is at peace with what happened on Friday

See Also: Why NASA has suspended the People’s Assembly process

“We have agreed to meet on Monday to know what happened on Friday...but my heart is at peace. I feel vindicated,” said Kalonzo. 

More to follow...

See Also: The vanity of sycophancy

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



