raila-odinga-arrives-in-athi-river-to-attend-nasa-meeting

The meeting will shed light on what transpired at the Harambee House meeting on Friday according to Wetangula

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has joined the party’s co-principals Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula in Stoni Athi Resort on Monday, March 12.

The meeting comes days after Raila held a surprise two-hour closed-door meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 9. Its schedule was finalized last week long before Raila met Uhuru. ​

Raila and the co-principals are expected to discuss matters concerning the future of their coalition. He was accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Moses Wetang’ula on Sunday, March 11 said that the meeting will shed light on what transpired at the Harambee House meeting on Friday.

Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday during the burial of Ms. Wavinya Ndeti’s father-in-law also assured that the meeting was going to take place, said his heart is at peace with what happened on Friday

“We have agreed to meet on Monday to know what happened on Friday...but my heart is at peace. I feel vindicated,” said Kalonzo.

More to follow...

