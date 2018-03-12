four-shameful-habits-every-man-should-avoid

SUMMARY Some manners degrade men and make them lesser of what they should be

There are things that no sane African man should ever be seen or heard doing

As much as the world is evolving and seeing men take lesser positions in the society, there are things that no sane African man should ever be seen or heard doing. Not because these things will kill you, but simply because they degrade you and render you a lesser man. Guys, if a man does any of the things below then please avoid him.

Men who sends you a Please Call Me ​

Come on guys, who in their right mind sends a fellow man a freaking Please Call Me text. Doesn’t that thing just render you needy? Ok, look here. Let’s assume you are a chic and there’s this nice tall guy hitting on you. Then one day you are out with your friends and your friend’s phone vibrates. Then he checks it and gives you the phone. Only to find that Please Call Me nonsense from that tall guy of yours staring at you needily. What would you think of him afterward?

See Also: Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

A guy who shouts your name in the public while he has your phone number

Nairobi is a big city and nobody wants their ass impounded in the public for whatever reasons. People walk in these streets in fear. People walk in suits with empty pockets, people drive big cars on loan just to look like they are a person in this town. So you could be hurrying up (in your borrowed suit) to catch a matatu along the Haile Selassie Roundabout then suddenly, you hear your name shouted from behind. And that’s how you will end up behind bars because you owe so many people and don’t know who else is hearing your name being hailed and coming for you. Come on guys, kwani what’s the whole purpose of having someone’s number? Would you die if you just called and said, “Niaje Job, ningoje nko hapa nyuma yako.”

A man who texts another man “sasa?”

See Also: 14 issues that men secretly go through

A normal guy starts his chats with another man with things like “Niaje boss? Yoh bro? Mkubwa? And Eh mzae?” things like those. Whereas a typical African guy will not even greet, they just go straight to what they want. And there’s no problem at all in the two instances. But my greatest worry comes in here – assume you are seated in your office on a slow Thursday afternoon, then a text from a new number comes in. You open it and it reads “Sasa?” and then you start guessing who the sender could be. Wouldn’t you think that’s one of your girls trying to show you her new number? What if you text back asking who it is then a minute later they reply “Ni Paul, your new manager.”

A man with multiple statuses

Do you guys know of any guy out there that religiously updates his Whatsapp status daily? Ok, what does he post? His selfies and other pictures of him in his new suit or at work? And does he also frequently check to see who viewed it? Well, tell him he’s lowering our dignity. He should stop or we will also deport him. Hahaha.

See Also: 11 crucial things every man should be able to do

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​