+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Editors Choice
Mother pens emotional letter to president Uhuru- prays KNH will allow her bury the daughter
By Alice kamuyu Kamania | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 12:25 EAT
mother-pens-emotional-letter-to-president-uhuru-prays-knh-will-allow-her-bury-the-daughter
Mother pleads to bury her daughter
SUMMARY
  • This is a mothers plea to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking help to bury her daughter Eliana

I hope this finds you well. Pain on top of mourning. 

The last three weeks have been so long for me and my family. Three weeks of waiting to lay our baby to rest and still not sure when this is going to happen. 

This followed after we lost our baby at KNH on 19/2/2018 after a long stay in ICU accumulating a bill of 13.568 M. 

See Also: Moses Kuria’s main request to Uhuru and Raila after their meeting

All through the stay, the billing office always assured us that NHIF will clear the bills since we were in a general ward. 

After the demise of our child, we started the clearance process but NHIF concluded that they would only pay for 2.1M leaving a balance of 11.4 M burden for the family to clear. It's totally impossible to raise such an amount and we pleaded for a waiver from KNH but still no feedback. 

We appealed to NHIF to increase the amount and they asked for a detailed medical report which took a week to get from KNH. 

See Also: The time for war has come and gone- Governor Joho embraces Uhuru Raila talks

It's exactly 3 weeks and we are still waiting for the feedback from KNH hoping that it will be positive and allow us to lay our baby to rest. 

When NHIF staff are training the public, they have always made it clear that all government hospitals are free except for the private wing.I find this information misleading especially after what I have gone through despite keeping out NHIF cards updated all through. 

It's a tough experience for sure and I have seen other patients go through the same after losing a long stay patient at KNH.

See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

Hospitals have become unaffordable to the public and a mental torture follows after losing a loved one. 

It's my prayer that we get a friendly cover for the long stay patients in public hospitals.

Kindly help me take my baby home for the first and last home. Note that she has been hospitalized since birth. #GetElianaHome

Alice (mother to Eliana).

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



KHN
President Uhuru
#GetElianaHome
emotional
letter
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
george-ikua-pens-emotional-anniversary-letter-to-late-wife-janet-kanini-ikua

Lifestyle

George Ikua pens emotional anniversary letter to late wife Janet Kanini Ikua

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 12:49pm

why-president-uhuru-s-warning-shook-ministry-workers

News

Why President Uhuru's warning shook ministry workers

By The Grapevine | Mon 05 Mar 2018 08:21am

jubilee-s-four-pillar-plan-versus-nasa-s-ten-pillar-agenda

Politics

Jubilee's four pillar plan versus NASA's ten pillar agenda

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 04 Mar 2018 03:34pm

More From This Author
intimacy-research-how-men-with-smaller-manhoods-give-more-pleasure

Lifestyle

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

By Mirror news | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

14-issues-that-men-secretly-go-through

Lifestyle

14 issues that men secretly go through

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:45pm

mother-pens-emotional-letter-to-president-uhuru-prays-knh-will-allow-her-bury-the-daughter

Editors Choice

Mother pens emotional letter to president Uhuru- prays KNH will allow her bury the daughter

By Alice kamuyu Kamania | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:25pm

Popular Stories
five-telltale-signs-that-your-lady-is-sleeping-with-other-men

Lifestyle

Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

intimacy-research-how-men-with-smaller-manhoods-give-more-pleasure

Lifestyle

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

By Mirror news | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

mutahi-ngunyi-defends-raila-for-the-first-time-in-three-years-here-s-why

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:10am

kuanzia-leo-matusi-nimewacha-katika-jina-la-yesu-kristo-babu-owino-remarks-excites-netizens

News

Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la Yesu Kristo- Babu Owino remarks excites netizens

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:05am

20-things-that-women-do-during-intimacy-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during intimacy that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Sun 11 Mar 2018 01:32pm

five-solutions-for-men-who-reach-orgasms-a-bit-too-fast

Lifestyle

Five solutions for men who reach orgasms a bit too fast

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin