Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

SUMMARY Mutahi Ngunyi said that he has no choice but to defend Raila Odinga for the first time in three years

Mutahi applauded Raila move to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi on Saturday, March 10 admitted that he has no choice but to defend National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga for the first time in three years.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mutahi said that Mr. Odinga is a practical politician and applauded his move after meeting with President Uhuru. ​

“I have not defended Raila for three years now but today I have no choice. Those attacking him for meeting Uhuru are political vultures and we know them. They have hovered all over Raila’s head waiting for him to die politically, but Raila has outsmarted them. Now they are asking for an all-inclusive dialogue, yet the country knows that if Raila is in the dialogue the dialogue is all-inclusive. Raila is actually the dialogue, period,” Said Mutahi.

The political analyst, however, said that Raila is going to President Uhuru because he is looking for another person to use.

“What Raila is doing now is that he is going to Uhuru because he’s looking for a new person to use. And the question we need to ask here is this, ‘who is cheating who in this constellation’? Mutahi concluded.

On Friday 9 March, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took the nation by a storm after holding a two-hour closed-door meeting at Harambee House Nairobi.

The meeting came after months of political tension between the two as a result of the August 8 election in 2017.

President Uhuru and Raila pledged to work together and agreed to address tribalism, devolution, divisive elections, security, and corruption.

“Fellow Kenyans. In the life of any nation, a time comes when the people and their leaders must audit the progress made towards the attainment of the goals and prayers laid out at the founding of the nation… When such times come, the leaders entrusted to secure the goals; in our case; justice, unity, peace, liberty, and prosperity for all; have a duty to reflect on their performance in the search for these hallowed goals,” Raila said in a statement after meeting President Uhuru.

Here's Mutahi's full speech;



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​