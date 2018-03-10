NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

SUMMARY ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has responded to the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga He insisted that electoral injustices could not be swept under the carpet, even if the two leaders met without their knowledge

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has issued a press statement regarding the Friday, March 9 meeting between National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting where they are said to have discussed a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country. The two have not met publicly for a while as each stood their ground on who is the right President of Kenya. ​





During the meeting, three NASA co-principals were conspicuously absent which raised questions among supporters and Kenyans in general as to whether NASA is falling out.

Mr. Mudavadi has responded saying that the three were neither aware, consulted nor invited to the meeting. He says that although the coalition has called for dialogue over a period of time, this kind of meeting is not what they had in mind.





“NASA advocates for an all-inclusive national dialogue, not a deal between two people. I can categorically state that the meeting was between two individuals. Was not processed through the NASA structure,” Mudavadi said.

According to him, the Memorandum of Understanding does not mention NASA but the names of the involved individuals who personally committed to the dialogue.

He further argues that although dialogue is a way out, the country is not ready to sweep electoral injustices under the carpet and move on. He said the major reforms the Coalition sought were those of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the Supreme Court nullified August 8, 2017, elections over lack of transparency.

“NASA has called for a structured national dialogue. NASA is not opposed to dialogue, however, an MOU between two people do not constitute an all-inclusive national dialogue. NASA should remain committed to changing Kenya for the better” he concluded.





Musalia gave a press statement on Raila and Uhuru talks



