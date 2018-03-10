+ Post your Story

Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 12:05 EAT
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Migun has expressed his reaction to talks held between Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta
  • The recently deported lawyer thinks that by agreeing to talk to President Uhuru, Raila Odinga betrayed NASA supporters

Self-declared National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) General Miguna Miguna expressed his feelings towards the talk that was held on Friday, March 9 between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with Raila Odinga at Harambee House where they discussed a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country. It is the first time in a long time that the two leaders have met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.

Miguna Miguna terms the move by Raila as a betrayal to supporters of the coalition which is the government’s major opposition. According to the lawyer, who is Canada after being deported from the country in early February, Raila shouldn’t have held talks with Uhuru whom he claims stole his victory.

“By castrating himself, recognizing & GROVELLING before Uhuru Kenyatta who stole his victory and murdered & maimed thousands of his supporters and DESECRATED the constitution, rule of law & democracy, Raila Odinga has BETRAYED Kenyans. You can't dialogue without leverage,”Miguna tweeted on Saturday 10 March.

By castrating himself, recognizing & GROVELLING before @UKenyatta who stole his victory and murdered & maimed thousands of his supporters and DESECRATED the constitution, rule of law & democracy, @RailaOdinga has BETRAYED Kenyans. You can't dialogue without leverage. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 10, 2018


The lawyer Miguna was deported for taking an active part in the swearing-in ceremony of Raila as the Peoples’ President on January 30. His deportation didn’t dim his support for NASA but rather fuelled his drive to make NRMKe known through a world tour.


On February 19, Miguna began a global mobilization & recruitment tour where he intended to join forces with North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

He has since pledged to return to Kenya on March 26 to carry on with the push for electoral reforms and social justice.

