+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 11:02 EAT
anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting
President Kenyatta and Raila after the meeting
SUMMARY

Governor Anne Waiguru also took the initiative of responding to the meeting between President Uhuru and Raila 

The two leaders met on Friday at Harambee House to discuss ways of ending the political stalemate in the country

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has responded to the meeting held between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House on Friday, March 9.

President Kenyatta and Raila met to discuss a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country.

See Also: NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

This is the first time in a long time that the two leaders have met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.


Through a tweet from the Council of Governors, Waiguru congratulated the President and the NASA leader for finally agreeing to work together, saying that their meeting was a powerful gesture in helping the country move forward.

See Also: Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

The tweet read:

“HE Anne Waiguru on behalf of the Council of Governors congratulates HE @UKenyatta and Hon. @RailaOdinga on their powerful gesture to working together to move Kenya forward.”

HE @AnneWaiguru on behalf of the Council of Governors congratulates HE @UKenyatta and Hon. @RailaOdinga on their powerful gesture to working together to move Kenya forward. pic.twitter.com/djjNSlMCTu

See Also: DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House
— Council of Governors (@KenyaGovernors) March 9, 2018

Deputy President William Ruto also took to his Twitter to respond to the meeting, commending the two leaders for taking the first step in uniting a country that was ‘politically divided’ after the August 8th election.

On his Twitter he said: “Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for Kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity, stability and transformation of Kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae.””

Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity,stability and transformation of kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae.— William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) March 9, 2018

Briefing the media outside Harambee House after the meeting, the two leaders emphasized on the need for other leaders to support their cause to unite the country and also called on all Kenyans to help them move the country forward.

In what Raila referred to as ‘Call to self-reflection’, the former Premier asked leaders and all Kenyans to stop running away from challenges and scoop out the animosity that has held the country hostage since the August 8th elections.

President Uhuru stated that the future of the country should be dictated by the stability and well-being of the people. He also asked for support from leaders and all Kenyans.

“We have come together to find solutions that will bind Kenyans together, “said the President.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



anne waiguru
Raila odinga
uhuru kenyatta
harambee house
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
kenyans-online-can-t-believe-uhuru-and-raila-have-met-priceless-reactions

News

Kenyans online can’t believe Uhuru and Raila have met – Priceless reactions

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 01:10pm

uhuru-will-not-go-home-after-2022-jubilee-leader-explains-why-amid-debate-to-introduce-prime-minister-position

Politics

Uhuru will not go home after 2022- Jubilee leader explains why, amid debate to introduce Prime Minister position

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 01:03pm

why-former-attorney-general-is-endorsing-raila-for-2022-presidential-race

Politics

Why Former Attorney General is endorsing Raila for 2022 presidential race

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 11:18am

More From This Author
mourinho-aims-to-scare-liverpool-by-heaping-praise-on-sergeant-lukaku

Sports

Mourinho aims to scare Liverpool by heaping praise on ‘Sergeant’ Lukaku

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:45am

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

Popular Stories
eight-horrid-effects-of-sexual-addiction-on-women

Lifestyle

Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:30pm

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

words-your-spouse-wants-to-hear-you-say-in-the-bedroom-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

Words your spouse wants to hear you say in the bedroom during intimacy

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 12:16pm

miguna-miguna-s-fiery-reaction-to-raila-and-uhuru-pact

News

Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:05pm

six-little-things-that-turn-men-off-during-lungula

Lifestyle

Six little things that turn men off during lungula

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:26pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin