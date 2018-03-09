IN PICTURES: See how security was involved scuffle with shoplifter during Nakumatt Nyali shutdown

SUMMARY Police caught up with a suspected shoplifter at Nakumatt Nyali on Wednesday The man was in the process of escaping with what he had stolen before he was arrested

There was drama inside the Nakumatt Nyali Mega Supermarket in Mombasa County on Wednesday, when 40 days of a suspected thief came to an end.

As the supermarket was being closed down and goods taken out, security guards were on the lookout to deal with anyone causing trouble. ​

A man (suspect) gained entry inside despite Police presence, took some spirits and went to dress himself up with several new clothes among them a suit, three shirts, two trousers, jeans and a new pair of shoes.

He then tried to make his way out of the premises.

But at the exit one of the workers noticed someone walking in an unfamiliar way and he was arrested.

The poor man was undressed, beaten and locked inside the Supermarket's cell awaiting further action.

















































