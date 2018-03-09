governor-mike-sonko-urges-residents-to-donate-kidneys

SUMMARY Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged Kenyans to come out and donate their kidneys He was speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital during an event to mark World Kidney Day

Governor Mike Sonko has urged people to come out and donate their kidneys.

Speaking during an event to mark World Kidney Day at Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday, Sonko said, “Kidney donation is harmless and does not reduce one’s lifespan. I wish to encourage many more to come forward and offer to donate their kidneys to their loved ones.” ​

Sonko also cut a cake to mark the important day.

The day focuses on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease Mbagathi Hospital will conduct its first kidney transplant next week.

The operation will be done by a team of surgeons from India assisted by Kenyan surgeons who have been undergoing training.





“I am compelled to encourage Kenyans facing renal problems to utilise our capable and dedicated Kenyan experts instead of seeking expensive treatment abroad.

I wish to recognise and pay tribute to our unrecognised heroes and heroines who have sacrificed their kidneys to save lives,” Sonko said.



