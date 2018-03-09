+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Governor Mike Sonko urges residents to donate kidneys
By Anyango Otieno | Updated Mar 09, 2018 at 09:04 EAT
governor-mike-sonko-urges-residents-to-donate-kidneys
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
SUMMARY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged Kenyans to come out and donate their kidneys

He was speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital during an event to mark World Kidney Day

Governor Mike Sonko has urged people to come out and donate their kidneys.

Speaking during an event to mark World Kidney Day at Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday, Sonko said, “Kidney donation is harmless and does not reduce one’s lifespan. I wish to encourage many more to come forward and offer to donate their kidneys to their loved ones.” 

Sonko also cut a cake to mark the important day.

See Also: Sonko bashed over Mbagathi Hospital kidney transfer remarks


The day focuses on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease Mbagathi Hospital will conduct its first kidney transplant next week.

See Also: Are they back together? Photos of Sonko and Igathe that got Kenyans talking

The operation will be done by a team of surgeons from India assisted by Kenyan surgeons who have been undergoing training.


See Also: Mike Sonko responds to viral pictures of a clean water lorry fetching dirty water for supply

“I am compelled to encourage Kenyans facing renal problems to utilise our capable and dedicated Kenyan experts instead of seeking expensive treatment abroad.

I wish to recognise and pay tribute to our unrecognised heroes and heroines who have sacrificed their kidneys to save lives,” Sonko said. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mike Sonko
world kidney day
kidney donation
kidney
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
broke-tv-anchor-swaleh-mdoe-gets-bashed-online-after-revealing-he-wants-to-sell-his-kidney

News

BROKE: TV anchor Swaleh Mdoe gets bashed online after revealing he wants to sell his kidney

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 17 Feb 2018 09:44am

man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

Politics

List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:40am

More From This Author
sorry-nice-guy-six-brutal-but-honest-reasons-why-bad-boys-will-always-get-the-woman

Editors Choice

SORRY NICE GUY: Six brutal but honest reasons why ‘bad boys’ will always get the woman

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 11:17am

sonko-urges-kenyans-to-donate-kidneys

Sonko urges Kenyans to donate kidneys

By Anyango Otieno | Fri 09 Mar 2018 11:08am

top-10-things-women-want-from-men-immediately-after-getting-intimate

Lifestyle

Top 10 things women want from men immediately after getting intimate

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 10:28am

Popular Stories
top-10-things-women-want-from-men-immediately-after-getting-intimate

Lifestyle

Top 10 things women want from men immediately after getting intimate

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 10:28am

in-pictures-see-how-security-was-involved-scuffle-with-shoplifter-during-nakumatt-nyali-shutdown

News

IN PICTURES: See how security was involved scuffle with shoplifter during Nakumatt Nyali shutdown

By Maarufu Mohammed | Fri 09 Mar 2018 09:24am

sorry-nice-guy-six-brutal-but-honest-reasons-why-bad-boys-will-always-get-the-woman

Editors Choice

SORRY NICE GUY: Six brutal but honest reasons why ‘bad boys’ will always get the woman

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 11:17am

10-powerful-ways-to-turn-on-your-woman-in-a-minute-or-less

Editors Choice

10 powerful ways to turn on your woman in a minute or less

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 08 Mar 2018 02:17pm

men-eat-these-foods-and-you-ll-never-worry-about-being-a-one-minute-man-in-bed

Editors Choice

Men, eat these foods and you’ll never worry about being a ‘one-minute man’ in bed

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 08 Mar 2018 10:35am

20-things-that-women-do-during-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Fri 05 Jan 2018 12:07pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin