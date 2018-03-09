+ Post your Story

Female county executive in trouble over sexual utterances
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 09, 2018 at 08:58 EAT
A female CEC is in hot soup over her sexual utterances

She made a 'sexual' statement in vernacular language that irked residents

Yesterday we reported a story about a top County executive from the North Rift who is under siege after he recognized gays during a recent function.

Well, Grapevine has established that the official is not the only one who has received a backlash over his utterances in public.

A female CEC recently shocked area residents after she made a statement in vernacular language condemning claims that women offered sexual favors to get jobs in the county. 

Her choice of words, however, was interpreted as crude since she made direct reference to sex in her speech, a matter that has sent tongues wagging.

Tradition in the highly conservative county forbids public sexual utterances in the presence of a mixed audience of men, women and the youth.

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
