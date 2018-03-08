+ Post your Story

PAIN AND TEARS: Slain Meru University student leader laid to rest [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 08, 2018 at 12:16 EAT
Evans Njoroge laid to rest
Evans Njoroge, slain Meru University student leader has been buried in his father's Naivasha home

He was allegedly shot dead by police during demonstrations in the school 

Evans Njoroge, the slain Meru University student leader has been laid to rest.

He has been buried at his father’s home in Longonot, Naivasha.

Njoroge was allegedly shot dead by police officers on Tuesday, February 27 during demonstrations by students against hiking of school fees.

According to the family, no one took responsibility for his death.

Here are photos of ‘Kidero’ being laid to rest: 


meru university
police
student leader
