PAIN AND TEARS: Slain Meru University student leader laid to rest [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Evans Njoroge, slain Meru University student leader has been buried in his father's Naivasha home He was allegedly shot dead by police during demonstrations in the school

Evans Njoroge, the slain Meru University student leader has been laid to rest.



He has been buried at his father’s home in Longonot, Naivasha. ​

Njoroge was allegedly shot dead by police officers on Tuesday, February 27 during demonstrations by students against hiking of school fees.

According to the family, no one took responsibility for his death.

Here are photos of ‘Kidero’ being laid to rest:





See Also: Three gunmen shot in a kidnapping gone wrong



























Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​