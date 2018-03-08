20-things-women-do-after-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

SUMMARY Many couples usually have disagreements, many arising when they get under the sheets Here are some of the things men hate to see women do immediately after sex

If you are guilty of any of these, please stop! (This is a collection of feedback from different men, so some may not apply to all ladies, but it is bad nonetheless).



Getting immediately dressed up after sex. When ladies act like this makes, the man feel like he was raping you. Please linger for a while naked.

Blow job and hitting his penis with your teeth. The penis is not a sausage, keep your teeth away.

Going through foreplay with a man, kissing him all over, making him get a massive erection and then denying him sex. The man will hate you. Why were you giving him an erection if you did not intend to give him some love game?

Going to get washed up immediately he ejaculates. This makes the man feel like he has just violated you, made you dirty, etc. The man will soon start avoiding sex with you.

Lying there doing nothing while the man does everything until he feels like he is having sex with a corpse. This is a major turn off!

The man’s g-spot is his prostate, deep inside his anus. But Do not ever try to insert a finger in his anus unless he once told you he loves it, enough said.

Wearing an old, dirty, stained underwear. Making no effort with what you wear underneath is a major turn off with most men. And you wonder why you undressed and he lost his erection?

Bad smell. Whether it is natural for you to smell bad, or it is an infection, smelling bad is a major turn off with most men. He might just lose his erection, get dressed and escort you away or start avoiding sex.

Over dramatizing the sex scene until you seem like you are acting e.g. too much unnecessary movements until he can tell you are acting, making all the noise to make him feel like a hero in bed, faking orgasms etc.

Making faces like you will vomit while giving him a b-job. If the penis is disgusting to you, what makes you think he will find your vagina attractive and worth licking?

Asking questions during sex, or immediately after sex. Makes him feel like you have a damn low self-esteem and you want any assurance including fake; mostly he will lie to make you happy. Let it come from him, not forcing him to compliment you.

Talking about your ex at any time during sex e.g. before, during and after. Hell no!

When the man is all aroused and you start telling him you are too tired to have sex.

When you fall asleep while a man is inside you, halfway through. So mortifying.

Being all bushy down there until the man has to literally open up the bush in order to access the vagina, and worse when the vaginal fluids start flowing making the bush stick together, gross! Shave it or trim it to a good size, especially if your hair runs all the way to your anus.

If you are a s****r, please let the man know especially if you are new to each other. Do not surprise him by spraying his bed with your 1 cup fluids and perhaps he has no spare bed sheets! He might avoid you later.

Starting talking about totally unrelated things once the man is done e.g. children school fees, house rent, shopping, etc. Makes the man feel like he has just had sex with a prostitute who now wants to be paid. Not so nice if you love each other.

Assuming men’s erections is like an instant switch; that men do not need foreplay but women. So you leave the man to do all until you are wet and assume he too is ready. You might get shocked he has no erection at all. Just be fair, stimulate him too.

Talking passionately to him all the time, only to remain completely silent when having sex with him. Makes him feel like that is a lost bet. At least talk, let him know if you are doing great simple as, “Oh! Yes!”.

Cuddling. Yes, it is nice and women love it. But most men just feel sleepy when he is done. Don’t crucify him when he does exactly that. You can later discuss it well but just don’t attempt to force him to cuddle you.{What have I left off the list that you hate as a man?}

Ultimately, communication is key to knowing most of what your partner loves and hates. Don’t assume he will know. ​

Dr. Love, Kerry.

