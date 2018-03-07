six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

SUMMARY People usually have specific preferences when planning to get intimate with someone Here are six types of women who are good in bed

Sex is could be as old as life itself.

We all know how adventuresome Adam and Eve were, till they discovered it. Since then, sex has evolved from generation to generation, becoming something that people talk about frequently. Of all the activities one can enjoy in the world, sex is easily in the top ten. It's better than playing or watching soccer and more satisfying than eating pizza or gobbling expensive liquor. ​

That's why human beings are wired to have sex with the opposite gender when the time is right. Some men revealed the types of women that make great sexual partners, so I thought you should know:

Brown women

Nothing fires up men like a light-skinned woman. Those brown thighs will leave any man craving to fondle them. It's like anything brown turns men on. Most men prefer a girlfriend whose skin complexion is lighter than theirs.

Short women

Men drool over short women. They say short women are good in bed. According to some men, short women are easy to engage in different sex positions owing to their flexibility (they cannot break down).Tall women, especially slim ones are troublesome and fragile (they can easily collapse and disjoint).

Fat women

Apparently, fat women are highly responsive during sex. They also say such women easily climax and one sexual act will dissipate their sexual appetite. Most men want fat women and avoid the troubles of having to cope with a slim one.

Talkative women

A number of men are attracted to women who are talkative. Such women are friendly and arousing men is never a problem. They also say a talkative woman will make sex more enjoyable. Reserved women turn men off and make the worst sex partners.

Make-up free women

Women who are simple and natural stimulate men sexually, while women in make-up annoy and offset one's sexual thirst. According to most men, thick layers of make-up thwart sexual stamina. This is because sex starts with one’s imagination and having someone drowned in make-up in your thoughts will not really bring the feeling of satisfaction.

'Big' mamas

Talk about the cushioning while you’re on top, talk about the warmth of their bodies, big mamas are everything a man wants.



