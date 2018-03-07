footballer-in-icu-after-being-struck-by-lightning-during-match

SUMMARY A lightning strike almost killed a footballer in South Africa Maritzburg United's Luyanda was left unconscious by the deadly strike

Maritzburg United striker Luyanda Ntshangase escaped death by a whisker and is now in an induced coma following a lightning strike during a friendly match.

During a friendly match with South African league outfit Arsenal, a fierce lightning strike left the striker and his teammates unconscious before they were rushed to the hospital. ​

According to The Mirror, the 21-year-old is now fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Arsenal coach Mondli Dlamini has asked the football fraternity to pray for the young boy.

See Also: MPs pushed out of committee for lack of knowledge on farming









“He is still in ICU. We are asking the whole football fraternity to please pray for him so he can make a speedy recovery,” said the coach as quoted on Mirror.









Njabulo Madlala, Ncebo Ngcobo and Samkelo Nzimande were the other players who were struck, but have since been discharged.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​