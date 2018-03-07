+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Footballer in ICU after being struck by lightning during match
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 10:55 EAT
footballer-in-icu-after-being-struck-by-lightning-during-match
Maritzburg United's Luyanda
SUMMARY

A lightning strike almost killed a footballer in South Africa

Maritzburg United's Luyanda was left unconscious by the deadly strike 

Maritzburg United striker Luyanda Ntshangase escaped death by a whisker and is now in an induced coma following a lightning strike during a friendly match.

During a friendly match with South African league outfit Arsenal, a fierce lightning strike left the striker and his teammates unconscious before they were rushed to the hospital.

According to The Mirror, the 21-year-old is now fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Arsenal coach Mondli Dlamini has asked the football fraternity to pray for the young boy.

See Also: MPs pushed out of committee for lack of knowledge on farming



“He is still in ICU. We are asking the whole football fraternity to please pray for him so he can make a speedy recovery,” said the coach as quoted on Mirror.

See Also: Two killed, one hurt after lightning strikes in Molo



Njabulo Madlala, Ncebo Ngcobo and Samkelo Nzimande were the other players who were struck, but have since been discharged. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



maritzburg united
lightning
ICU
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six types of women that are good in bed

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 07 Mar 2018 11:30am

footballer-in-icu-after-being-struck-by-lightning-during-match

Sports

Footballer in ICU after being struck by lightning during match

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 10:55am

the-secret-struggles-of-a-curvy-woman

Lifestyle

The secret struggles of a curvy woman

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 10:07am

Popular Stories
Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Catherine Mbevi

Catherine Mbevi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi