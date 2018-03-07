the-secret-struggles-of-a-curvy-woman

SUMMARY Some people normally think that curvy women have an awesome body and look extraordinary in whatever they wear. Most men admire these women because that is the perception of a sexy lady.

Being curvaceous is amazing, but sometimes there are things we go through that make us wish we had that slim, size 11 body.



First of all, we find it hard to get pants that perfectly fit us. We have to go through a lot of shops and spend so much money just to get the right fitting pants.

This happens when we try to get that high waist short trend but our butts just won’t allow us. Sometimes we end up taking 15 to 20 minutes to put on a trouser which at the end might still disappoint.

Another scenario is when we try to put on that sexy dress but it keeps on creeping up our bodies as we walk. This means that we will have to keep on pulling it down so that we do not expose ourselves. This situation is quite embarrassing especially in a street full of idle men and women who won’t stop staring at you.

When you go out with your slim girlfriends and they start talking about how ‘fat’ they have become when in the real sense you are twice their body size. In other words, they are telling you that being all curvy is not that good.

Girls will always be girls, right? No girl will want to walk unnoticed. Sometimes your girlfriends prefer going without you because you take up all the attention. This is not fair at all. And that is why curvy women end up having very few girlfriends.

The most annoying thing is when you are walking and the friction between your thighs causes holes in your jeans that you recently bought. Putting on a dress or a skirt is no different especially when you walk for a long time. The friction between the things is totally uncomfortable.

Other instances are when we try so hard to fit in a trouser and the butt literally rips them off. Sometimes we feel like giving up on trousers. Trying to look sexy has now become a nightmare. I remember a situation where I tried putting on a short sexy dress to a club but it just couldn’t fit over my butt.

The last instance is when we are in a group of people then a song about a curvaceous girl plays and everyone turns their head to look at you. Let me get this straight, attention is good, women love attention, but too much of it makes you feel embarrassed and out of place.

As much as all these things happen to us, we still find a way to be sexy, sassy and classy. In fact, I personally don’t regret having a curvy body; instead, I appreciate myself and feel good about it.



