+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Miguna asks NRM supporters to raise funds to repair his house - causes stir on Twitter
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 09:10 EAT
miguna-asks-nrm-supporters-to-raise-funds-to-repair-his-house-causes-stir-on-twitter
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

Miguna Miguna has opened a Paypal account to help raise funds for the National Resistance Movement

The self-appointed general also said that he needed the funds to repair his house and pay his lawyers 

There was outrage on Twitter after self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general marshaled supporters to raise funds for the movement.

Miguna, through his official Twitter page, announced that he had opened a Paypal account to support the movement’s cause.

The tweet read, “YES, we are opening branches and creating #NRMKe GLOBAL NETWORKS. And YES, we are mobilizing RESOURCES for the #NRMKe operations and seeking assistance with my legal fees and disbursements - WITHOUT ANY APOLOGY. We aren't forcing anyone to donate.”

See Also: Is NRM broke? Kenyans question after Miguna opens Paypal account


YES, we are opening branches and creating #NRMKe GLOBAL NETWORKS. And YES, we are mobilizing RESOURCES for the #NRMKe operations and seeking assistance with my legal fees and disbursements - WITHOUT ANY APOLOGY. We aren't forcing anyone to donate. https://t.co/TEmo9aZ3es— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

He said that he was raising funds in order to afford an air ticket back home and to repair his house which was destroyed on February 2 during his arrest.

See Also: Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

Yes; I need an air ticket to return home. I also need funds to repair my destroyed house and to pay my advocates who have been working tirelessly without pay from Feb. 2nd up to now in order to protect my rights. Are you able to contribute? Feel free to do so. Viva! #UhuruMustGo https://t.co/Ee0KdIyM6N— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018


Miguna added that he needed money to pay his advocates who have been working for him without pay since he was arrested.

See Also: “He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

His plea created a debate online, with most Kenyans pledging to donate. Here is a sample of the responses:

There was a pay bill number Kalanzo showed us last year for donations, up till now we don’t know how much we contributed and where the money went, pliz general use your own money for now then thereafter we will refund.— DeMutz (@BMutz09) March 6, 2018

If I read that statement correctly you are just trying to show us how NASA has abandoned you after working with them closely during and before the swearing in ceremony.Bravo! the message is at home.— Caleb is Caleb (@Caleb442610) March 6, 2018

Give us the pay bill number.... I'll contribute the little I have to facilitate your coming back.....The Ardent supporters of NRM needs you than before.... Pesa otas you must come back!!— brian oduor (@brianod20444574) March 6, 2018

We support you, General. You speak for millions of disenfranchised Kenyans and footing these bills are the least we can do?????.— Auma Obadha- Thomas (@ausobadha) March 6, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
NRM
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
miguna-embarks-on-nrm-mobilization-and-recruitment-tour-in-the-us

Politics

Miguna embarks on NRM mobilization and recruitment tour in the US

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:09am

between-miguna-miguna-ndii-and-magaya-who-is-the-mole

Editors Choice

Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

By Nkwazi Mhango | Mon 26 Feb 2018 02:06pm

mixed-reactions-after-high-court-orders-immigration-to-facilitate-miguna-miguna-s-return

News

Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 01:52pm

More From This Author
miguna-asks-nrm-supporters-to-raise-funds-to-repair-his-house-causes-stir-on-twitter

News

Miguna asks NRM supporters to raise funds to repair his house - causes stir on Twitter

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 09:10am

riyad-mahrez-shocks-fans-announces-retirement-from-football

Sports

Riyad Mahrez shocks fans, announces retirement from football

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 08:07am

new-cs-sends-tongues-wagging-over-conduct

Politics

New CS sends tongues wagging over conduct

By Grapevine | Wed 07 Mar 2018 07:47am

Popular Stories
riyad-mahrez-shocks-fans-announces-retirement-from-football

Sports

Riyad Mahrez shocks fans, announces retirement from football

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 08:07am

miguna-asks-nrm-supporters-to-raise-funds-to-repair-his-house-causes-stir-on-twitter

News

Miguna asks NRM supporters to raise funds to repair his house - causes stir on Twitter

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 09:10am

video-i-have-taken-moses-kuria-home-severally-after-he-fell-asleep-in-a-club-babu-owino

Editors Choice

VIDEO: I have taken Moses Kuria home severally after he fell asleep in a club- Babu Owino

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Mar 2018 02:16pm

seven-sensitive-spots-your-man-wants-you-to-touch

Lifestyle

Seven sensitive spots your man wants you to touch

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Mar 2018 09:32am

women-never-fall-in-love-here-s-why

Lifestyle

Women never fall in love, here's why

By Catherine Mbevi | Tue 06 Mar 2018 02:21pm

six-sneaky-things-your-girl-does-while-you-are-asleep

Lifestyle

Six sneaky things your girl does while you are asleep

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Mar 2018 12:52pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Catherine Mbevi

Catherine Mbevi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi