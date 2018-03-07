Miguna asks NRM supporters to raise funds to repair his house - causes stir on Twitter

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna has opened a Paypal account to help raise funds for the National Resistance Movement The self-appointed general also said that he needed the funds to repair his house and pay his lawyers

There was outrage on Twitter after self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general marshaled supporters to raise funds for the movement.

Miguna, through his official Twitter page, announced that he had opened a Paypal account to support the movement’s cause. ​

The tweet read, “YES, we are opening branches and creating #NRMKe GLOBAL NETWORKS. And YES, we are mobilizing RESOURCES for the #NRMKe operations and seeking assistance with my legal fees and disbursements - WITHOUT ANY APOLOGY. We aren't forcing anyone to donate.”





He said that he was raising funds in order to afford an air ticket back home and to repair his house which was destroyed on February 2 during his arrest.

Miguna added that he needed money to pay his advocates who have been working for him without pay since he was arrested.

His plea created a debate online, with most Kenyans pledging to donate. Here is a sample of the responses:

There was a pay bill number Kalanzo showed us last year for donations, up till now we don’t know how much we contributed and where the money went, pliz general use your own money for now then thereafter we will refund.— DeMutz (@BMutz09) March 6, 2018

If I read that statement correctly you are just trying to show us how NASA has abandoned you after working with them closely during and before the swearing in ceremony.Bravo! the message is at home.— Caleb is Caleb (@Caleb442610) March 6, 2018

Give us the pay bill number.... I'll contribute the little I have to facilitate your coming back.....The Ardent supporters of NRM needs you than before.... Pesa otas you must come back!!— brian oduor (@brianod20444574) March 6, 2018

We support you, General. You speak for millions of disenfranchised Kenyans and footing these bills are the least we can do?????.— Auma Obadha- Thomas (@ausobadha) March 6, 2018

