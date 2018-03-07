+ Post your Story

Riyad Mahrez shocks fans, announces retirement from football
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 08:07 EAT
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez
SUMMARY

Has Riyad Mahrez retired from football?

A Facebook post on his official page suggested that the Algerian was retiring after consultations with his doctor

Former African Player of the Year and Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from football.

Through his Facebook account, Mahrez posted a picture of himself followed by a message, suggesting that he was retiring from football.

The post read, “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football, As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.
I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart…”

Though fans on social media argue that the Algerian’s account could be hacked, the post has not been removed and the more it stays, the more the reality of his retirement manifests itself.


Mahrez was a Premier League winner with Leicester City during their unforgettable 2015/16 season. 

He was heavily linked with a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City before negotiations broke down, leaving him somewhat disappointed. 

He was Leicester's hero on Saturday, scoring a last-minute freekick to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth

