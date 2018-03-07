+ Post your Story

Politics
New CS sends tongues wagging over conduct
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 07:47 EAT
Parliement- Kenya
SUMMARY

A newly appointed Cabinet Secretary has shocked many barely months after taking office

The CS is said to be interested in serving only those who approved of his appointment

Hardly a month after taking office, a politician who was recently appointed as a Cabinet Secretary has already started sending tongues wagging.

Since taking up the plum state job, the CS is accused of only insisting to deal with people from his region who voted for him in the last polls.

Several people that have been to the office of the executive complain that they have been kept waiting for hours, as the official engages in banter with people who were his loyal supporters.

A disgruntled man who wanted to see the CS in vain yesterday wondered whether the executive clinched the post to serve his friends.

