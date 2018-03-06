+ Post your Story

Entertainment
Pictures: Why Mwalimu Rachael and Timmy Tdat are making headlines
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 15:38 EAT
Radio Presenter Timmy Tdat and Mwalimu Rachael
SUMMARY
  • Timmy Tdat and Mwalimu Racheal are the talk of the town after their photos were shared on social media
  • The two had a photo shoot to celebrate their new show on new Radio Station NRG

Rapper Timmy T dat and Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel set tongues wagging after controversial pictures they took hit Instagram.

The two, who have landed new jobs at NRG Radio, took to their social media to share moments from a photo-shoot that was meant to announce their new roles at new radio station NRG.

Both are said to be the station’s new hosts for the 3 pm to 7 pm show dubbed transit.


Timmy Tdat will be hosting Transit show with Mwalimu Racheal


They are the very first presenters to officially launch the radio station which was opened officially launched early this year.


It is Timmy’s first time as a radio presenter while Mwalimu Racheal resigned from Homeboyz Radio.


Timmy Tdat has never hosted a radio show before


Mwalimu Racheal recently quit Homeboyz Radio


The pictures fetched comments both positive and negative on Instagram



