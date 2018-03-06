+ Post your Story

My life as a single lady at 35 yet pushing on
By Margaret Gichuki | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 10:50 EAT
A single lady
SUMMARY
  • Single ladies who are past marriage and relationships do not necessarily have life issues
  • Some of them are victims of not finding the right man yet

Anyone looking at an elderly lady who is not married will have so many thoughts going through their mind. Either the lady has a real-life issue, or must be a serious player or something is very wrong. 

Of course looking at my life currently, I also think deeply about why am still single. With my personality, I should already be married and with two or more kids according to my own plans! Nevertheless, that isn't the case.

Have I been in relationship/s? Yes, I have but not yet married. I find it an issue now that the society expects me to quickly get married before I reach their expiry date.

I thought the other day of a list of guests that I always wished to invite for my wedding, and it is slowly dwindling away with many going far away from where they can never return. Sad as it is, I felt that I needed to begin a new list of my guests for my said wedding.

Inspiration comes from looking around me and seeing that I can still adopt children and be a mother to babies that need me even before the said marriage happens to the man who finally might be in love for a truth with me.

 I don't have to sit and feel pity for what has been a bygone but project towards the future.

Am sure more young or older ladies are in the same dilemma as I have been wondering what really will come out of their long wait for a loving hubby.

I can only say, let us wait and be busy with better things as adopting babies and pets which is part of being a responsible woman.

