sonko-roasted-for-indian-versus-kenyans-doctors-remarks

SUMMARY Angry Kenyans on Twitter bashed Governor Sonko over claims that he belittles Kenyan doctors

Sonko had posted on social media that doctors from India will be coming in to train local ones on Kidney transplant

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko found himself on the receiving end after Kenyans on Twitter bashed him over remarks that he had brought in Indian doctors to train local ones on kidney surgeries.

On March 4, Sonko posted pictures of Mbagathi Hospital which will be doing its first kidney transplant this week on his social media accounts. He asked Kenyans with kidney problems to seek medical attention from the facility. ​

“A visit by County officials to Mbagathi Hospital where the first kidney transplant will take place this week. Lead surgeons from India will train local doctors so that they can carry on with the operations. Kenyans with kidney problems can now seek medication from the facility,” Sonko tweeted.

Mbagathi Hospital, run by the County government was last month fitted with state-of-the-art theatre equipment. Its first kidney operation will be led by surgeon Rajesh Chaudhary assisted by four Kenyan surgeons.





Mbagathi Hosp[ital is run by County Government [ COURTESY]

The only other public hospital which has been able to carry out complex surgeries is the Kenyatta National Hospital, which is under the management of the national government.

According to Sonko, the first four kidney transplants will be free of charge while subsequent surgeries will be carried out at a subsidized cost.

Kenyans on social media, however, were quick to remind him that Kenyan already has its qualified doctors and there is no need for the Indian ones;

Doctors from @MoiMedicine and @MTRHofficial could train Mbagathi Hospital staff to do this as well. We’ve been doing Kidney transplants for a while now. Karibu!— Free Radical (@LukoyeAtwoli) March 5, 2018

Wait? Lead doctors from India to train Kenyan doctors? Urologists in Kenya have been doing this! @DrMercyKorir @MOH_Kenya @KenyaMedics_KMA @kmpdu— Wankio Nyainda (@WankioNyainda) March 5, 2018

Doctors from India to train those from Kenya? How long are they going to be trained? Two days? ????— Kenyan Youth (@YouthKenyan) March 4, 2018

Every month at least 2 kidney transplants happen at KNH.

UoN has a masters degree in urology, so really nothing new here.

PR mob.

Empower the hospital to decongest KNH— Patrick muigai (@patricolicoh) March 5, 2018

But kidney transplant has always been done by local surgeons. Why not create conducive working environment for our local doctors.— Victoria Odipo (@vickyodipo) March 5, 2018

what a shameful tweet when we have our own well trained/professional Kenyan doctors. When will our people get it together? Ugh!!!— Empress Akoth (@EmpressNikkiAko) March 6, 2018

Others criticized the appearance of the hospital as seen in the pictures the Governor posted;

Not sure but maybe you attached wrong files (pictures) Is that ahospital or Mbagathi Garage ?— Chief Qadhii (@qihindases) March 5, 2018

That's look like a butchery to me..rusty equipments and stained floors!!, I know your intentions are good but hey, get some cleaning done on those https://t.co/fKZRhsDZQc wouldn't cost a fortune to repaint those things. I can donate some spray paints.— Bonnie (@chegebonie) March 5, 2018

Remove the cylinders from room.

Have a central gas bank outside.

Need stainless steel stools.

The floor is equally wanting— Kilingise (@kilingise) March 5, 2018

The place doesn't look to the standard lot or Rusty metals could do with a good clean up— Amosuk (@Amosuk4) March 4, 2018

