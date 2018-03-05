+ Post your Story

Weird News
Man streams bloody video moments after murdering wife, leaves chilling message for wives who irritate husbands
By Mirror | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 15:15 EAT
man-streams-bloody-video-moments-after-murdering-wife-leaves-chilling-message-for-wives-who-irritate-husbands
Crime scene [Shutterstock]
SUMMARY
  • A 41-year-old man shocked his Facebook followers by streaming a video moments after murdering his wife
  • According to him, he committed the act to caution women who irritate their husbands

A blood-soaked husband streamed himself in a chilling Facebook Live video just moments after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, it is reported.

In the horrifying footage, Abu Marwan, 41, speaks to the camera, with what appears to be fresh blood spattered on his face and dripping off his hand.

He allegedly claims he killed his wife - from whom he was separated - after she 'kicked him out' when he tried to visit her to resolve their issues.

See Also: Court upholds Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election


He reportedly tells his Facebook followers his actions are a message to women who 'irritate' their husbands, saying: "This is how you'll end."

Marwan, originally from Syria, is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old partner up to five times in the neck in southwest Germany.

See Also: Manchester United star under fire, prosecutors push for 4-year jail sentence


He then went on the run with one of his children - a 12-year-old boy - before taking to Facebook Live covered in blood, according to local media.

In the live-stream, a boy can be seen beside him.

See Also: Kenyans react to Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex doll in Kenya


Marwan was arrested by police in Karlsruhe shortly after leaving the crime scene in Mühlacker, Baden-Württemberg, Al Arabiya English reports.

It is claimed that officers were alerted to the incident after the couple's young daughter contacted them about an offense that had taken place.

Marwan was living in Germany at the time of the alleged killing.

In the footage, which is thought to have been taken down from Facebook, he can be seen touching his face with a blood-coated hand.

Dressed in glasses, a black jacket, and a grey top, he then walks outside and down some stairs before stopping beside a wall.

The dad urged Facebook users to share the live footage, Arab News reports.

Mirror Online has contacted Facebook for comment.

Man
Murder
Wife
Live stream
