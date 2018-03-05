+ Post your Story

Politics
Why Former Attorney General is endorsing Raila for 2022 presidential race
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 11:18 EAT
Why Former Attorney General is endorsing Raila for 2022 presidential race
Raila is not old for politics: Amos Wako[COURTESY]
  Senator Amos Wako said Raila should not retire from politics before 2022
  • before 2022
  According to him, Raila isn't too old for the game
  • According to him, Raila isn't too old for the game

Former Attorney General Amos Wako who is also Busia County Senator has dismissed claims that National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Raila Odinga is too old to vie for the presidency in 2022. Mr. Wako supported his remarks by asking the public to remember great men in the Bible and history books who took power in their 70s.

The Senator was addressing mourners at the burial of Siaya Senator James Orengo’s uncle, Mzee David Orengo. Raila Odinga was in attendance among other leaders.

“When did Mandela take over as South African President, wasn’t he in the 70s? When did Jomo Kenyatta become President of Kenya, wasn’t he over 70-years-old? And in the Bible…if you read the Bible, you’ll see that Moses took over the struggle when he was 78. Raila my president, are you 78? Are you? And in the year 2022, you won’t even be 78. So who is that saying if even the Bible is like that…Raila will continue,” Wako chided.

See Also: Uhuru will not go home after 2022- Jubilee leader explains why, amid debate to introduce Prime Minister position

Mr. Wako’s remarks countered those of some NASA leaders who want the mantle handed over to someone else. About a week ago, Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale had reminded Raila of the agreement during the formation of NASA where ODM was to be exempted from taking part in the presidential race.

The 2022 presidential talks kicked off as early as last year with many speculations following Raila’s swearing-in as the People’s Presient on January 30. The oath ceremony was skipped by tp NASA co-principals putting the coalition in question by supporters.

Since the fete, talks of betrayal and parties wanting to fly solo have emerged with Raila himself saying Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is ready to go alone if need be.

See Also: Eight politicians in Kenya who have huge social media influence

“From the ground up, ODM must be in the battle mode. From the ground up, all ODM leaders and supporters must without fear or apologies erect and fly the flag of justice, fairness and equity as only ODM can. We must be prepared to fight alongside other like-minded parties and individual. But we must also be prepared to fight alone should it come to that,” Raila told attendees at the ODM National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Orange House on February 23.

Raila Odinga
Amos Wako
Presidency
2022
