three-gunmen-shot-in-a-kidnapping-gone-wrong

SUMMARY A lawyer in Murang'a County is lucky to be alive after police gunned down his kidnappers

Police accosted the thugs after they took him and shot three of the six

The remaining three escaped and police are still looking for them

Three suspected gangsters’ end came a bit too early when police in Murang’a County gunned them down following the kidnapping of a lawyer on Saturday, March 4. The police acted following an earlier outcry by the lawyer that some thugs were after him.

The suspects had sent a warning to the lawyer, Charles Mbugua Wanjiru, who operates a law firm in Murang’a town, prior to the ordeal, which he reported to the police. The police then traced the suspects’ numbers and kept them monitored. ​

Mr. Mbugua has been kidnapped before and was lucky to escape unhurt from the Saturday ordeal.

Muranga North DCIO Japheth Maingi told Citizen Digital that the suspects used Murang'a-Sagana road with the police on their trail.

“Just at Mathioya River, the gangsters stopped their cars and started changing their cars and number plates when we intercepted them and ordered them to surrender," the DCIO reported.

The suspects defied orders to step out of their cars and instead opened fire which the police returned, shooting down three. The three remaining thugs escaped on foot leaving the lawyer behind. The police are still looking for the three whom they believe to have more weapons in a bag they escaped with. The police recovered an AK47, a toy pistol and the two motor vehicles the suspects were using



