News
Three gunmen shot in a kidnapping gone wrong
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 10:06 EAT
three-gunmen-shot-in-a-kidnapping-gone-wrong
A past crime scene [COURTESY]
Three suspected gangsters’ end came a bit too early when police in Murang’a County gunned them down following the kidnapping of a lawyer on Saturday, March 4. The police acted following an earlier outcry by the lawyer that some thugs were after him.

The suspects had sent a warning to the lawyer, Charles Mbugua Wanjiru, who operates a law firm in Murang’a town, prior to the ordeal, which he reported to the police. The police then traced the suspects’ numbers and kept them monitored.

Mr. Mbugua has been kidnapped before and was lucky to escape unhurt from the Saturday ordeal.

Muranga North DCIO Japheth Maingi told Citizen Digital that the suspects used Murang'a-Sagana road with the police on their trail.

“Just at Mathioya River, the gangsters stopped their cars and started changing their cars and number plates when we intercepted them and ordered them to surrender," the DCIO reported.

The suspects defied orders to step out of their cars and instead opened fire which the police returned, shooting down three. The three remaining thugs escaped on foot leaving the lawyer behind. The police are still looking for the three whom they believe to have more weapons in a bag they escaped with. The police recovered an AK47, a toy pistol and the two motor vehicles the suspects were using

