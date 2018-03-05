why-president-uhuru-s-warning-shook-ministry-workers

SUMMARY Newly appointed State officers will be held responsible for misuse of funds

The warning came from President Uhuru Kenyatta, scaring workers of a certain ministry

The ministry is on the spot for contracting a firm that is under probe

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning to his newly appointed State officers that they will be held responsible for any misuse of public resources has sent shockwaves to officials of a ministry.

The said ministry is on the spot for contracting a firm whose operations are currently under probe by the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for corruption-related cases. ​

Grapevine has learnt that the firm has always done business with the ministry, raising questions of integrity over its continued contracting despite being under investigations by the two State agencies.

The deal involving the supply of relief food to various parts of the country affected by the prolonged drought is said to be worth millions of shillings.



