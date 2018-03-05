+ Post your Story

No mega deals? Official contemplates quitting after reshuffle to 'less lucrative' docket
By The Grapevine | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 08:13 EAT
Official threatens to resign
SUMMARY
  • An official is contemplating to resign after being moved to a low deal docket
  • The official was initially in a docket where he made lucrative deals
  • His appointing authority has threatened to fire him before he resigns

A senior county official who was recently reshuffled from a lucrative department he headed is not a happy man.

The fellow, who had hitherto thought he will spearhead one of the multi-billion projects the county is involved in, confided in close confidants that he may resign after all.

 In the new docket, the man says, there are no mega deals and he will rather opt out and engage in private business than just earning a salary and sit in the office.

What’s holding him back, is, however, is ‘talks’ with higher powers to try and reverse the transfer.

Meanwhile, his appointing authority who has gotten wind of the man’s move to seek intervention from a higher authority has threatened to sack him before he resigns. 

