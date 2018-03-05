No mega deals? Official contemplates quitting after reshuffle to 'less lucrative' docket

SUMMARY An official is contemplating to resign after being moved to a low deal docket

The official was initially in a docket where he made lucrative deals

His appointing authority has threatened to fire him before he resigns

A senior county official who was recently reshuffled from a lucrative department he headed is not a happy man.

The fellow, who had hitherto thought he will spearhead one of the multi-billion projects the county is involved in, confided in close confidants that he may resign after all. ​

In the new docket, the man says, there are no mega deals and he will rather opt out and engage in private business than just earning a salary and sit in the office.

See Also: Governor Wangamati orders new principals to pack and leave amidst teachers transfers talks

What’s holding him back, is, however, is ‘talks’ with higher powers to try and reverse the transfer.

Meanwhile, his appointing authority who has gotten wind of the man’s move to seek intervention from a higher authority has threatened to sack him before he resigns.

See Also: Intel that made State officials skip funeral

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​