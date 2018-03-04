jubilee-s-four-pillar-plan-versus-nasa-s-ten-pillar-agenda

SUMMARY Just like the ruling Jubilee Party, the Opposition NASA has presented its manifestos to Kenyans

NASA's plan has ten pillars whereas Jubilee boasts its four

President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 12 2017highlighted four pillars of his vision for economic development preferring to ignore political solutions to challenges facing the country. The head of state said that during his second and final term, his main focus is a four-pillar agenda that include;

l Food security ​

l Affordable housing

l An expanded manufacturing sector

l Affordable health-care for everyone

According to reports by Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU), the government has begun working on its manifestos





National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition unveiled its agenda on June 12, 2017, dubbed KEINFOSE Plan.

The ten priorities in NASA’s agenda include

l Education and Literacy

l Crop Diversification

l Tackling Climate Change

l Integrated Water Management

l Integrated Soil Nutrient Management

l Improved Varieties and Focus on Traditional Foods

l Improved Technology Adoption

l Awareness On Population Growth

l Focus On Small Farmers

l Agricultural And Livestock Research Education

Following NASA leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the People’s President on January 30, the coalition has not yet made clear how they plan to start delivering the promises to Kenyans. A post on the Coalition’s Facebook page on March 3rd showed that the plan to deliver is still on.



