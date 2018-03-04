kenyans-react-after-wetangula-claims-he-will-be-be-president-with-raila-s-and-kalonzo-s-support

SUMMARY Moses Wetangula has announced his wish to be Kenya's fifth president

The senator asked his fellow co-principals to support him come 2022

Wetangula has joined a list of existing presidential wannabes

Speaking in Kisumu during the closing ceremony of the secondary school heads meeting on March 3, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula announced that he will be on the presidential ballot come 2022. Citing that he has what it takes to lead, Wetangula called upon National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi to support his cause.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I will be on the ballot in 2022 and am asking my brother Raila, my brother Kalonzo and my brother Mudavadi to let me try this horse this time,” The Ford Kenya leader said. ​

Wetangula further expressed his confidence in getting support from the co-principals and said they are all working towards a mutual goal. He stated that the Coalition is still intact.

” We are championing a common cause for the people of Kenya. We are together in a unity to give this country reforms and to give the people a better Kenya,” said Wetangula.

His announcement came only a mo nth after he conspicuously skipped the swearing-in fete of Raila Odinga as the People’s President. He alongside Kalonzo and Mudavadi failed to show up at Uhuru Gardens Park on January 30 where Raila took the oath.

The move earned them critic and ridicule from supporters of NASA sand National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) which is an affiliate of NASA.Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a member party of NASA recently announced that it might have to go alone in 2022 general elections following the high tension that ensuued in the Coalition.

Mr. Wetangula’s announcement adds to the already existing list of Presidential hopefuls including Deputy President William Ruto.

Actions speak louder than words. I have just discovered that you,kalonzo and mudavadi are a state agents. Pretend to run for president when indeed you just surrogates who play ball for a few who have captured our state.— Patrick P Wamalwa (@PatrickWamalw11) March 4, 2018

???????????? Such jokes should only be coming from Churchill— Wanyama Collins™ (@CollinsWanyama) March 4, 2018

You're short of confidence, step up your game & let the electorate decide— TomJuma (@TomJuma) March 3, 2018

Fight for electiral justice first...why be the a ballot you sure you will loose beacuse of injustice....— M,N (@M_Tyqs) March 4, 2018

This one is yours this time time @Wetangulam go for— Justus tarus (@tarus_justo) March 4, 2018

My brother Wetangula, a you sure if given a chance and electorate injustices happens, will you be comfortable? Have you solved the past issues of 2017 or how will you handle it when you fall a victim? You should always clear mess before getting there. Stop postponing problems.— Vsharz (@sharzkiesz) March 4, 2018

Very much your democratic right Sir. Just wondering whether you can win even the Bungoma gubernatorial seat. I could be wrong. Or, the tide may change. ????????????— The Street Lawyer (@lawyer_street) March 4, 2018

What? Never! What have you done to Kenyans to deserve being their President? Even being a senator is a big favour. Go in peace with Raila.— FREDRICK OTI ONGALO (@Fredrickongalo) March 4, 2018

OK. But make sure that you launch your presidential bid before a sea of humanity at Uhuru Park or Kasarani...not in a Kakamega or Bungoma village!— Esau Busiega (@EsauBusiega) March 4, 2018

