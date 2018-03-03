four-signs-that-your-man-could-be-a-virgin

SUMMARY There is no 100% test for male virginity and telling if your man is a virgin or not is hard

Luckily, there are several pointers that can tell you if he is

Unlike female virginity, most doctors agree that there is no 100% test for male virginity. That, however, does not mean that there are no male virgins. In fact, one of my friends had been a virgin until last year when he married at 31 years. It's only that men do not have a hymen like women to show whether they are virgins or not.

And although doctors advise that the best way to know whether he is a virgin is by asking him directly, we know that some men are not very honest. You can, however, watch out for these signs in a man to tell whether he has had a taste of the honey or not. ​

He is shy to touch you or initiate sex

If he has never had sex, he surely does not know how to ask for it or how to initiate it. Such a man will even request if he can touch you or kiss you and he will only do it after you allow him to. On the contrary, an experienced man knows how to initiate sex even without uttering a word.

He doesn't know how to put on the condom

Although some men will pretend to be new in this, a virgin doesn't have the slightest idea on how to put the condom. He will keep on trying and fail severally because he lacks the skills. Remember that he might not be a virgin and it may be just that he has never used a condom before.

He is too fast to orgasm

This can be a health problem while it can also be a sign that he is a virgin. With just a little arousal, a virgin may orgasm even before the act.

Nervousness

Remember the day you lost your virginity? You must have been so nervous if not excited and your partner might have even popped the question, "Are you a virgin?" It's the same with virgin guys. They will be sweating and shaking afraid of where and how to start.



