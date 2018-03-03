Mutahi Ngunyi mocks Babu Owino's loss, Kenyans react

SUMMARY Babu Owino lost his Embakasi East MP seat yesterday following a ruling by the High Court

This came after his opponent Francis Mureithi filed a petition against his August 8 win

Many Kenyans have shared their views following his loss

Popular political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi stirred Twitter when he made remarks following Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino’s loss. Babu Owino lost the Embakasi East Member of Parliament seat after High Court nullified his August 8th poll victory on Friday, March 2.

According to Justice Joseph Sergon, the election was marred by errors and malpractices. The justice directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law. ​

Babu was then ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs where Sh2.5 million goes to the petitioner, Francis Mureithi and the rest to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

Following his loss, many Kenyans took to social media to express their sentiments. Mutahi Ngunyi’s comments, however, caught the attention of many.

The political analyst sympathised with Babu and reminded him that every dog has its own day.

“Pole Babu AWINO. Every DOG has its DAY!” he tweeted evoking a lot of responses.

Pole Babu AWINO. Every DOG has its DAY!— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) March 2, 2018

Here are some of the responses Mutahi's tweet evoked;

Your day is coming too.. pic.twitter.com/sdCNID5pQY— Benedict Kimotho (@BenedictKimotho) March 2, 2018

I see what you did there!!!!A wino????????????????.Hahahaha— Rheesperblackbird_ (@blackbirdrhee) March 2, 2018

True Babu had his time to Bark today he was forced to eat humble pie @KangetheNjoroge— GEORGE NJOROGE (@njoroge_l) March 2, 2018

Mureithi cannot and will never beat Babu Owino in his lifetime— Abala Kinyua. ???????? Kisumu Politician™ (@AbalaKinyua) March 2, 2018

Mutahi Ngunyi, you're a genius ????— Nthambi (@Kenyamusyi254) March 2, 2018

I see you ???? outchea making sarcastic comments ????. I understand we cannot freely call people sons of dogs ???? and expect ???? that flows under the bridge.— gandhi90 (@drowssap89) March 2, 2018

We will vote him back again..— Okoth Benard (@OkothBenard14) March 2, 2018

Haha!!! It's Owino Prof. Unless "AWINO" was intended!! - Which I totally get ... Hahaha!!!— Stephen Murathe (@MuratheKing) March 2, 2018

People better listen, proff mutahi ngunyi talks the truth— peter waweru gaciri (@WaweruGaciri) March 2, 2018

Your day is coming too,when the despots will fall— nicholas (@terernicholas82) March 2, 2018

