Why have we become a country of wrongs?

SUMMARY Kenya as a country has shown many wrongs with poverty and corruption being the order of the day

There are many things that could have been done to avoid the current situation

From electing wise leaders to giving the right job to the right people, Kenya can still be saved

1. Wrong leaders- look at the numerous elections nullifications from the president level to MP level!

2. Wrong surgery- look at the Kenyatta National Hospital wrong brain surgery saga! ​

3. Wrong opposition- look at the behavior of vocal opposition leaders...It’s meant to benefit self!

5. Look at some of our cabinet secretaries and their job requirements... What a mismatch?

6. Look at the preacher men- stealing in the name of the Lord!

7. Look at the media (not all) - no longer objective/apolitical!

8. Look at the quality of tertiary education- poor!

9. Look at the corruption levels in our country- The most corrupt are rewarded while the just sleep hungry

10. Look at the elected leaders- What cloth were they cut from? We are short of sane leaders

11. Look at the blatant contempt of court by the executive and senior government officials- Where did we go wrong on obeying the law?

12. Look at the rampant industrial strikes; do we reward effort/contribution commensurately?

13. Look at promotions at your workplace- sexually transmitted!

14 Look at your lover (not all) - just exploiting you!

15. Look at your friends- fake!

16. Look at the country’s elections and its accompanying petitions- Why won’t we be fair and credible

17. Look the current food situation- when did we let our granaries run dry?

18. Look at the ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots - For how long will the rich steal food from the hands of the less fortunate?

Lord graciously hear us!



