Why have we become a country of wrongs?
By Charles Bazenga & Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 15:41 EAT
Kenya is still languishing in poverty
SUMMARY
  • Kenya as a country has shown many wrongs with poverty and corruption being the order of the day
  • There are many things that could have been done to avoid the current situation
  • From electing wise leaders to giving the right job to the right people, Kenya can still be saved

1. Wrong leaders- look at the numerous elections nullifications from the president level to MP level!

2. Wrong surgery- look at the Kenyatta National Hospital wrong brain surgery saga!

3. Wrong opposition- look at the behavior of vocal opposition leaders...It’s meant to benefit self!

5. Look at some of our cabinet secretaries and their job requirements... What a mismatch?

6. Look at the preacher men- stealing in the name of the Lord!

7. Look at the media (not all) - no longer objective/apolitical!

8. Look at the quality of tertiary education- poor!

9. Look at the corruption levels in our country- The most corrupt are rewarded while the just sleep hungry

10. Look at the elected leaders- What cloth were they cut from? We are short of sane leaders

11. Look at the blatant contempt of court by the executive and senior government officials- Where did we go wrong on obeying the law?

12. Look at the rampant industrial strikes; do we reward effort/contribution commensurately?

13. Look at promotions at your workplace- sexually transmitted!

14 Look at your lover (not all) - just exploiting you!

15. Look at your friends- fake!

16. Look at the country’s elections and its accompanying petitions- Why won’t we be fair and credible

17. Look the current food situation- when did we let our granaries run dry?

18. Look at the ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots - For how long will the rich steal food from the hands of the less fortunate?

Lord graciously hear us!

