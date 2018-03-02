Babu Owino loses his seat - Kenyans go wild on social media

SUMMARY The High Court has nullified Embakasi East's MP Babu Owino's win

This comes after the completion of a vote recount which was done after opponent Francis Mureithis filed a petition

Kenyans on Twitter have a lot to say about it

Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino is no longer the Member of Parliament for Embakasi East after the High court nullified his election following a petition filed by his opponent Francis Mureithi. The ruling made today on March 2 by said that the August 8 elections after which he was pronounced winner were not free and fair.

Justice Joseph Sergon also concluded that there were errors and irregularities during the election process. Babu Owino has been ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs. ​

He then directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law.

On February 27, Mr. Owino had taken to social media to celebrate after a report following the vote recount emerged showing he was leading. He also notified his followers that Mureithi had already called to concede defeat.



“Mr. Francis Mureithi who petitioned my victory as the current Embakasi East MP at the high court has just called to concede defeat ahead of the court ruling scheduled for Friday this week. It's time to serve my people,” Babu Owino celebrated.

This latest development has stirred social media with followers celebrating and others siding with Babu Owino.

Here are some of the comments;

The nullification of Babu Owino's victory speaks one thing: Freedom will not come from the ballot. See Also: Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount March 2, 2018

Babu Owino election nullification is the best news for me this year. Pride comes b4 a fall.— Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) March 2, 2018

High court Judge Joseph Sergon Nullifies the election of Babu Owino as Embakasi East MP, and slaps him with fine of Kshs. 5 Million.

Ongili thought he’ll steal Francis Mureithi’s Victory and get away with it SONU style?— Atanasi (@atanasi_) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino celebrated when President Uhuru's August 8 win was nullified because of the process (although he was ahead according to the numbers)

Well, Karma is a bitch!— KIARIE ???????? (@PaulKiarie_) March 2, 2018

A judge can't say @Babu_Owino election was full of irregularities, yet he won the vote recount. Please honorable Judge change that ruling, all we need is you to uphold Babu Owino's election. The assassins are taking aim at the liberators.— kot hacker (@kot_hacker) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino usijali, if God have spoken any other person speaking is just making noise. If it was meant to be your win it shall be repeated again and again— Paulo Mtangazaji (@PauloMtangazaji) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino loses his seat as the MP, High Court rules. I'm really not surprised for obvious reasons.— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino brought a knife to a gunfight.— Joel The Mwangi (@JoelKurenja) March 2, 2018

