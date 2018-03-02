an-angry-babu-owino-speaks-minutes-after-court-nullified-his-election

SUMMARY Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino has lost his seat The High Court ruled that the election was marred by errors and malpractices

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has lost his seat after High Court on Friday, March 2 nullified his victory in the August 8th poll.

Justice Joseph Sergon ruled that the election was marred by errors and malpractices. He then directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law. ​

Babu has now been ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs. Sh2.5 million will be given to the petitioner, Francis Mureithi while the rest to the IEBC.

The embattled MP had asked the court to quash the petition, saying small errors could not be used to nullify his election.



He spoke to the media in the court corridors minutes after his election was annulled. Here is what he had to say:

