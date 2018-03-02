six-sure-ways-of-making-your-relationship-work

SUMMARY For any relationship to work, both partners have to play a big part in drawing each other in.

There are several easy ways in which one can keep a partner close at heart for a better relationship.

Relationships form and break every day in people’s lives. At times, the reason for breakup cannot be prevented but in most cases, a little effort will go very far in keeping couples together.

There are small habits known to break partners apart andrnavoiding them will ensure a relationship runs its course. ​

These habits, on the other hand, ensure that the bond between two people grows stronger every day.

Spending quality time together

Spending time with one’s better half ensures that one on one talks happen. It is during such times that partners can talk about what they want for each other and plan to build a future together.

Physical touch

Even though couples get intimate with each other time after time, getting physically close doesn’t always mean sexual activities. A little time spent snuggling and cuddling makes a big difference in a relationship by making unbreakable ties.

Sticking to relationship routines

There’s something about doing things together as a couple. Planning for evening or weekends outs and carrying them out is a big way of keeping one’s partner for life.

Gifts

These do not necessarily be about money and precious stones. A little gift presented with love touches the heart of one’s partner. Small gifts given unexpectedly makes a partner warm to their partner in a special way.

Acts of service

Although couples do not necessarily have to spend all their days together, dedicating a little time to help each other in small tasks is a good way to strengthen a relationship.

Love language

No one ever gets tired of hearing encouraging and affirmative words, especially from the love of their lives. Telling one’s partner good words of encouragement and of love makes their hearts swell with the desire to make things work.

Many relationships break due to different reasons, others stay stronger due to varying factors including the will of the individuals. However, these simple things will aid in making things better for most relationships.



