+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Alfred Keter's speech minutes after High Court nullified his election
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 01, 2018 at 12:36 EAT
alfred-keter-s-speech-minutes-after-high-court-nullified-his-election
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter speaks
SUMMARY

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter as lost his seat

The High Court in Eldoret ruled the electoral process was marred with illegalities and irregularities 

Embattled Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has lost his seat following a ruling by Eldoret High Court on Thursday, March 1.

Judge Kimondo nullified the election of the vocal Keter, citing massive illegalities and irregularities during the election process.

See Also: Heated argument on social media after Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses his seat

Bernard Kibor, the petitioner accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of conspiring with the MP to rig him out.


See Also: Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

“Having scrutinized both evidence, I have noted illegalities committed by the second respondent during the said exercise…. the first respondent committed various electoral illegalities. I hereby order fresh elections to be conducted by the second respondent,” ruled the Judge.

His supporters took to the streets to protest the court's decision and the video below shows Keter brief his supporters outside the courts minutes after his loss

See Also: Court upholds Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Alfred Keter
nandi hills
eldoret
high court
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
kenyans-go-crazy-online-ridicule-steve-mbogo-after-he-lost-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against ‘Jaguar’

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 09:11am

mixed-reactions-after-high-court-orders-immigration-to-facilitate-miguna-miguna-s-return

News

Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 01:52pm

10-million-fine-kenyans-shocked-at-amount-steve-mbogo-is-asked-to-pay-after-losing-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

10 million fine? Kenyans shocked at amount Steve Mbogo is asked to pay after losing petition against Jaguar

By Fay Ngina | Mon 26 Feb 2018 11:13am

More From This Author
alfred-keter-s-speech-minutes-after-high-court-nullified-his-election

Politics

Alfred Keter's speech minutes after High Court nullified his election

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 12:36pm

heated-argument-on-social-media-after-nandi-hills-mp-alfred-keter-loses-his-seat

Politics

Heated argument on social media after Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses his seat

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 12:35pm

one-of-these-four-people-is-destined-to-replaced-babu-owino-as-uon-student-leader

Campus Vibe

One of these four people is destined to replaced Babu Owino as UoN student leader

By Agnes Aineah | Thu 01 Mar 2018 11:40am

Popular Stories
alfred-keter-s-speech-minutes-after-high-court-nullified-his-election

Politics

Alfred Keter's speech minutes after High Court nullified his election

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 12:36pm

heated-argument-on-social-media-after-nandi-hills-mp-alfred-keter-loses-his-seat

Politics

Heated argument on social media after Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses his seat

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 12:35pm

kenyans-rib-cracking-reactions-to-eric-omondi-s-viral-video-are-the-best-you-ll-see-all-day

Entertainment

Kenyans’ rib-cracking reactions to Eric Omondi’s viral video are the best you’ll see all day

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 10:45am

miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv

Politics

“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:20am

safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin