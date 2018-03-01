alfred-keter-s-speech-minutes-after-high-court-nullified-his-election

SUMMARY Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter as lost his seat The High Court in Eldoret ruled the electoral process was marred with illegalities and irregularities

Embattled Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has lost his seat following a ruling by Eldoret High Court on Thursday, March 1.



​

Judge Kimondo nullified the election of the vocal Keter, citing massive illegalities and irregularities during the election process.

See Also: Heated argument on social media after Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses his seat

Bernard Kibor, the petitioner accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of conspiring with the MP to rig him out.





See Also: Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

“Having scrutinized both evidence, I have noted illegalities committed by the second respondent during the said exercise…. the first respondent committed various electoral illegalities. I hereby order fresh elections to be conducted by the second respondent,” ruled the Judge.

His supporters took to the streets to protest the court's decision and the video below shows Keter brief his supporters outside the courts minutes after his loss





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​