Politics
Heated argument on social media after Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses his seat
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 01, 2018 at 12:35 EAT
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter
SUMMARY

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has lost his parliamentary seat 

His election was nullified on grounds that the election process was marred with irregularities and illegalities

Embattled Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has lost his seat following a ruling by Eldoret High Court on Thursday, March 1.

Judge Kimondo nullified the election of the vocal Keter, citing massive illegalities and irregularities during the election process.

Bernard Kibor, the petitioner accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of conspiring with the MP to rig him out.

See Also: Alfred Keter's speech minutes after High Court nullified his election


“Having scrutinized both evidence, I have noted illegalities committed by the second respondent during the said exercise…. the first respondent committed various electoral illegalities. I hereby order fresh elections to be conducted by the second respondent,” ruled the Judge. Jubilee and NASA faithful took to social media to argue over Keter’s loss. Here is a sample of the reactions on social media:

 

See Also: Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

This might be the beginning of the RISE of Alfred Keter POLITICALLY. Key word is MIGHT.— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 1, 2018

Hon. Alfred Keter had no fighting chance. But it also says a lot about Judiciary after Oct 26 polls verdict. Had the Supreme Court upheld the law as it did post-Aug 8, so much would have been saved.— D I K E M B E (@Disembe) March 1, 2018

Alfred Keter continues to service the price of dissent and official intolerance to divergent views. Cannibalism politics. Hard not to imagine the role of judiciary to engineer his latest predicament. Appeal? If unsuccessful, run as an independent?

See Also: Social media ‘on fire’ after the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter
— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 1, 2018

The 5 Rift Valley rebel MPs are being persecuted by the state. Hon. Bowen and now Hon. Alfred Keter. They will win in the by elections.— Rein (@Asamoh_) March 1, 2018

And finally the last nail in Alfred Keter's coffin has just been smashed in as his Nandi Hills parliamentary seat is nullified. He made enemies with Jubilee's top cream and now's paying the price. JUBILEE = McMafia— ???? ???? ???? (@SueKE254) March 1, 2018

Alfred Keter may be the 1st politician whom the Anti-Corruptio will block from vying because of intergrity issues.That's Ruto's 1st play which the courts will block.2nd-Deny Keter the Jubilee ticket.This is where Gideon comes with his Kanu machinery & beginning of #RutoRevolt— Redrum (@RedrumKe) March 1, 2018

Jubilee Rebel Alfred Keter has no where to hide it's either you're in Jubilee or Jubilee Party..— Wanjohi Maina (@W_mainaKe) March 1, 2018

#Alfred keter jubilee eating its own people.let it swallow them till they realise the monster they go themselves into!— Joel matee (@Joelmatee2) March 1, 2018

@WilliamsRuto whether it's true that you're fighting Alfred Keter or not, but one thing is clear unajimaliza.— Cherono rotich (@RotichCherono) March 1, 2018

"Alfred Keter" will comeback more vibrant than now people of Nandi hills show Jubilee that they can't stop this man.— Shivelenje wa Jumba is Francis (@Shivelenjejumba) March 1, 2018

Alfred Keter CLAMPED. DP has decided to go for him. Court NULLIFIES his election, which will then be followed by a fresh election (assuming the higher courts don't undo the High Court decision). He will be BLOCKED from a new election because of 'Chapter 6' & CID won't clear him.— NASArite (@NasaWote) March 1, 2018

Two rebels down... Who is next?
To the Nandi people, see to it that you reelect Alfred Keter. His divergent views, has strengthened the nation. Without critics in the house, we will sing hallelujah and yes sir to our graves, graves we dug using our own hands voluntarily.— Tulwo©2018™ (@KipkelenyTulwo) March 1, 2018


