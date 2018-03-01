one-of-these-four-people-is-destined-to-replaced-babu-owino-as-uon-student-leader

SUMMARY Jamal Birkan, an aspirant for UoN’s student body leader fooled many when he purported to speak on behalf of all students following student unrests occasioned by alleged brutal police intervention The truth is the institution has not had a students' governing council

The Students Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), was Kenya’s most known student body. But it is no more, now replaced by the University Of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA).

UNSA is now preparing for elections. A source at the university intimated to Hashtag that the University of Nairobi, whose student leadership was disbanded after long-time leader Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, exited has had no real governing council. ​

But that has not stopped Jamal Birkan. It was almost unnoticed when the media started quoting him as chairman of Sonu when they attributed to him his fiery comments. According to our student source, who prefers to remain anonymous, Birkan has also not been part of the temporary student council that ran the student affairs.

“When Birkan calls himself the students’ president, we wonder who elected him. He is just one of the self-appointed de facto leaders who thinks he will replace Paul Ongili since the two were friends,” our source intimated.

The assumption that the University of Nairobi already has a president is untrue. In fact, the university is preparing for elections that will include an election of delegates who will then be in charge of electing the overall student governing council.

And as the University Of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) formerly Sonu elections approach, Hashtag talked to the four candidates who have expressed their interest in the council top seat.

Those who have expressed their interest so far are Keno Manwar, Jamal Birkan, Daphine Githuku and Apiyo Apiyo. A recent poll conducted at the university through srawpoll.com to show the popularity of the candidates places Manwar as the most popular candidate at 40 per cent. He is followed by Jamal at 11 per cent, Daphine at five per cent and Apiyo at four per cent.

All the candidates, except Jamal who opted out of the interview, showed up with their different manifestos and expressed confidence in clinching the coveted seat. They also expressed their opinion on the new university election rules which mandate a bench of 46 dignitaries with electing overall UNSA leaders.

KENO MANWAR

One of the front-runners, third-year Philosophy student Keno Manwar expressed his eagerness for the March poll. Students Hashtag talked to express that Manwar’s charisma as his biggest strength.

They, however, fear that Manwar who joined the Law studies this academic year might be disadvantaged for lack of the backing of immediate former Sonu chairman.

Why are you pursuing two courses at the same time?

Philosophy and law go hand in hand. I call law my bread while Philosophy is my butter and cheese. I always wanted to study law but because of a medical condition, I was advised to delay it a bit as I got better. I was mugged by six thugs and stayed at home for a long time nursing head injuries. When I joined university two years later I was struggling with trauma. I was advised to take a lighter course even as I promised myself to take law when I was fully recovered. I received a clean bill of health last year and didn’t hesitate to start my dream course.

Why do you think you are best suited for this position?

The desire to lead comes from my pure passion for community service and impacting on lives. In 2016, I met a one-time Kisumu Member of Parliament who touched me for his good heart. When I requested him to be my mentor, he challenged me to get 100 other youth to enjoy a similar privilege. I rallied for support and started a foundation that employed 150 young people in Kisumu. I was excited and named it Honorable Michael Foundation, after the MP who helped me grow. I have initiated a number of other projects that are geared towards empowering young people economically. And now I believe that I can do more if given a bigger platform to further shape my leadership skills.

The recent poll placed you top on the list of ideal contenders. Why are you popular?

First of all, the poll was organised by Kimbo who was one of the aspirants. He created the poll website and forwarded the link only to his friends and all his classmates without letting any of us know. Before we knew it, Kimbo was leading with 196 votes while the rest of us has less than three votes. We had to get the link and popularise it and in a matter of hours, I had come top on the poll. About popularity, I think my slogan ‘Conquer we must’, said in truth and honesty, together with my manifesto makes me stand out.

What’s in your manifesto?

It is captured in the famous WOS that stands for welfare, opportunities and student Saccos. On welfare of students, we want avenues that connect them to the real world. These will be pre-graduation work experience and post-graduation internship enrollment for every student. The university has enough money to ensure that every student gets a soft landing after graduation to form long-lasting working connections and environment. Next, the issue of bedbugs at the university hostels is a menace that needs to be dealt with comprehensively. We also want to create opportunities for students by training them on financial skills. We will ensure that experts are brought in to train students on financial literacy and how to manage their loans. They will know the essence of sacrificing for later benefits. They will create Saccos to facilitate saving and borrowing to venture into small businesses in Nairobi and enroll for side courses.

But some question your experience arguing you have never held a leadership position before, not even a class representative

Yes, I have never been in an actual leadership position in university but I have done a lot behind the scenes. I have been a political advisor to many from the time I joined the university. Therefore, talking of experience, I am more experienced than even Babu Owino, the longest serving student chairman.

How are you rallying for support?

I reach students through interactive platforms. I am a chess player and this has created a healthy circle around me. I have friends who support me on their social media platforms while others print T-Shirts for me. We haven’t started campaigning yet but a lot of preparation is happening.

Do you have the support of goons?

No. With a greenbelt in Yong II Modo, Unified Martial Arts, I can take care of myself. I single-handedly fought two goons who attacked us at Hall 9, intending to steal our mattresses. So, I don’t need goons to fight for me. What I have are two generals who strategise on our activities and mitigate sabotage attempts from our competitors.

Any sabotage attempts to your bid so far?

There are people who want to pull me down by whatever means. They enjoy the backing of those who were on the council before, but who for some reason, still want to cling to power. Sometimes they infiltrate our crowds and cause mayhem. Just the other day, they stole two goats I had bought for my friends and took off with them in a car. I forgave them and moved on.

Do you still stand a chance without the endorsement of Babu Owino?

I am self-made and this is what makes me stand out. I only enjoy the goodwill of comrades.

Some argue that money will play in favor of your closest competitor.

History has innumerable candidates who won elections simply because of their passion and goodwill of their supporters and not how wealthy they were. I would be more worried if I had money but lacked charisma.

Student leaders have in the past opposed the Independent Electoral Commission. What are your views if the new election system?

Change has never appealed to everybody. There were those whom the old system favoured and they have every reason to oppose it. But I approve of this system because it devolves power. Sonu wasn’t a ground for nurturing leaders anymore but an ego booster. Presently, we will have a council at every campus of UoN. This is taking power to the students.

Any problems facing students that want to address in your office?

Everyone should play their role and allow students to graduate on time. Secondly, students must be allowed to cook on campus. Common kitchens serving a sizeable number of students should be put up to facilitate cooking. The university should also have small patrol cars in and outside campus to ensure students’ security. As of now, there is a bridge connecting Main campus and Chiromo where you can’t pass at a time past 10:00 pm. Also, students continue to miss hostel rooms yet the university has enough space and resources to put up more hostels.

DAPHINE GITHUKU

Daphine Githuku is the only woman braving victimization and sexual prejudice all in aim to occupy the helm of the most powerful student organisation in Africa.

The third-year Political Science student says her two-year stint in national politics has taught her what it takes to venture into student politics.

Say something about your two years in national politics?

I have been a political strategist in the office of the Kirinyaga Women representative. This has accorded me mandatory visits to parliament where I have learnt a few things about politics. Most of all, I have learnt about strategy that wins elections.

And what is the best strategy in winning elections?

It is secret I wouldn’t share but it is also about knowing the electorate well and popularising oneself. Even though I am in the race that will be determined by a section of the student body, I just can’t ignore the fact that I will need the approval of a majority of students to succeed. There is no point in being voted in by delegates and causing a revolt from students who don’t approve of me. So, yes, I am on the ground campaigning for my favourite delegates who will, in turn, vote me in. At the same time, I am popularising myself to the larger student body.

What do you think of the new election rules?

It has its advantages, but it isn’t entirely perfect in the sense that it is bound to lack the full legitimacy of students. To counter that, however, the Electoral College has devolved power to campuses that will now contribute to a number of elected students to the delegate’s body. This is good representation and creates a sense of students owning the union. The best part is that it has minimised the use of goons in campaigns.

Do you have goons yourself?

I have generals and an external security detail that ensures my safety. I would say I have the toughest people in campus surrounding me.

What inspired you to join the race?

First, it was pressure from my classmates who said they saw leadership qualities in me. I dismissed them for a while and preferred to concentrate on my studies and national politics. But I would say the political nerve was struck in me when I opened my eyes to the social injustices that students were exposed to. I told myself I needed a platform to address the injustices.

What would you like changed at the university?

This is captured in my manifesto. The unrests are just too much. I feel students need enough accommodation. They must also be allowed to bring and use kettles. Alternatively, they should be provided with hot water because some of them have health conditions eased by warmth. Those are some of the basic welfare needs that call for dialogue between students and the administration. There should be equity across all campuses in the provision of opportunities such as scholarships and exchange programmes. And with the connections I have in the Nairobi County, I will ensure that the county strikes out deals for a number of internships for the University of Nairobi students. Finally, I feel our VC isn’t authoritative enough and this isn’t doing the university any good.

Some say without the endorsement of Babu Owino you don’t stand much chance of winning.

I don’t need the endorsement of Babu Owino to win because he already lost his grip of students. Talk to any student and you will realise that everyone is tired of him for causing them a lot of suffering. It was because of Babu Owino that students spent a lot of time on the streets. I personally told him to keep off students and concentrate on national politics.

How will you stay safe from influence of national politics?

I only have the interest of students at heart. I can’t bow too low to be used by people with selfish interests. I am not one of those that sold Sonu to dirty national politics.

You didn’t perform well in the university poll. What happened?

That wasn’t a poll. It was a scam. It was a blog that was created to someone nobody knew about and sent only to their friends. I, therefore, don’t recognise it.

What’s your experience so far as the only woman in the race?

So far so good. UoN is a civilized institution and I have the goodwill of comrades who want change at the university. I also have backing and support of various women groups and even the United Nations, and successful women who extend moral support and their resources. When I go to parliament, I receive encouragement from the female members of parliament. But I must say it is isn’t entirely smooth. There is victimization here and there but we are managing it just well.

Any sort of victimization so far?

Well, there are chauvinists who can’t swallow the truth about a woman contending for this position. I am insulted on social media and viewed as a sex object. But coming from Kirinyaga, the land of iron ladies, the victimisation hasn’t made me budge up to now.

Would you say UoN needs a woman at the top of the student governing council?

Yes, in fact, that time is now.

APIYO APIYO

Of all UNSA top seat contestants, Apiyo Apiyo is probably the most experienced when it comes to students’ politics. The third-year Biochemistry student who also enrolled for a Law undergraduate degree this academic year successfully contested as a clerk in the old Sonu and as the union’s organising secretary.

Before Sonu was disbanded last year in line with an act of parliament, Apiyo doubled up as Sonu’s Secretary General after the seat fell vacant following an expulsion. At the same time, he was the vocal Kenya Universities Students Association Secretary General.

What else do you do apart from being a student?

I run a number of businesses in Nairobi. I am also a farmer back at home in Homabay. I grow maize and beans on large scale.

What inspired you to join the race for UNSA chairman?

Having been a student leader from the time I was a first-year, I would say I have been around for enough time to know the problems that comrades are going through. I am passionate about leadership and championing for the rights of the underprivileged. I hope to do much better if elected because I couldn’t do much in the previous posts I held because I was limited in power.

Some say they would do with fresh blood in the overall student council.

There also those who believe in me owing to my track record. They would say I did my best to link students to the corporate world, even though I didn’t have much power to do so. In one instance, I provided short time opportunities to over 180 students who each walked away with Sh50, 000 for helping analyse national examination results. I understand the best thing you can ever give a university student is an opportunity to make money and to establish long-lasting connections in the corporate world. So, I have followers who believe in me and they definitely would like to see me do more at the top of the student governing body.

Are you confident on winning the elections?

I know I will win. Of all the aspirants, I am the only sober-minded candidate. The rest are either out to satisfy their selfish interests or are being urged on by political shadows. I have the support of the students who know my clean track record and, needless to say, I am the only will with experience in the race.

What prompted your fall-out with Babu Owino?

I have always worked with Babu Owino from the time I joined politics and we are still in good terms. It is baseless to say I don’t have Babu’s goodwill. In fact, in his latest post on social media, Babu intimated that we would both be elected, Jamal Birkan and I, with one of us being chairman and the other secretary general. Unlike Jamal who has never really known what he wanted from the time he started contesting, I know I want to be chairman.

What are your views on being chosen by delegates and not the entire student body?

It is not my thing. I have never supported it and I am not about to change my mind. You can equate it to members of parliament electing the president. It isn’t democratic and we have plans to ensure that it doesn’t work.

Some know you as a victim of suspensions. What were the reasons behind them?

I have been suspended three times. The first time, I was caught with ballot papers I kept in my room from a previous election when I was a clerk. I was accused of being in possession of election materials. The second time, I was arrested and accused of inciting students to violence when I led medical students in a demonstration to decry denial of a bus. We had requested for a bus to attend the burial of a colleague. Finally, I was accused of leading a demonstration to push for elections last year.

There are allegations that you were a mole in the previous councils especially by working with the dean of students against comrades.

The dean, in my opinion was arrogant and many student leaders could not stand him. But being patient, I would stay with the man even for a whole hour discussing issues that concerned students. The rest of the team would wonder how I hacked conversations with the man. They then made conclusions but failed to understand my trick was patience, eloquence and confidence.

And where are allegations that you are a con coming from?

I don’t know. We are approaching campaigns and bloggers are being paid to taint my name. How would I be a con, being a saved Christian from a family where my uncle is church elder? My opponent are basing the claim on an instance when I sent out an invitation for certain job positions. Some fraudsters who claimed to be my foot soldiers started asking for money from innocent students to hook them up with the opportunities. I never knew of this until complaints arose later. But I challenged those who had claimed they sent money to me to send screenshots of such transactions on social media but no one was forthcoming.

What changes do you want realised at UoN?

We want to change the mentality that students are always wrong. This will be realised through a harmonised agreement between the administration and students. We also want to chart ways in which the university can reach out to poor students instead of heckling them out of exam rooms just because they are unable to raise school fees. We want to reclaim the university’s good image that was tainted by reckless demonstrations. Unnecessary expulsions and suspensions should also be the very last course of action at the university disciplinary committee. They have just become too much



