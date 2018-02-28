why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win

SUMMARY Aden Duale said that he will not follow up with the Sh 3 million that was awarded to him by the High Court

He said that he has even instructed his lead council not to follow up with the money as they believe in communal harmony

In a ruling done at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday 27 February, High Court judge Hedwig Ong’undi dismissed Farah Maalim’s petition against Duale, citing that it lacked sufficient evidence. ​

However, speaking in the National Assembly, Duale said that he has even instructed his lead council not to follow up with the money as they believe in communal harmony. He added that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can follow up on their share.

“A lot of the busy bodies who have taken us to court are now suffering with hefty bills amounting to millions. I will not follow my Ksh.3 million and I have even instructed my lead counsel that IEBC can follow what was awarded to them but for us we will not. We believe in community harmony,” said the as Garissa Township MP.

Duale also said that he wants to do fundraisers to help settle the bills of his friends former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo and Nicholas Gumbo who were also slapped with Sh3million each after losing peitions.

“The court is sending a message that busy bodies who file petitions will not go home free. You will go home with a huge bill. My good friend Jakoyo has a bill of Ksh.3 million, my former colleague Nicholas Gumbo has another Ksh.3 million… I want to help them. This week will be very bad for me because we have to do Harambees (fundraisers) to raise these amounts,” he said.

