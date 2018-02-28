+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 14:13 EAT
why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win
Duale rejects Sh3 million award by High Court
SUMMARY
  • Aden Duale said that he will not follow up with the Sh 3 million that was awarded to him by the High Court
  • He said that he has even instructed his lead council not to follow up with the money as they believe in communal harmony

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said that he will not follow up with the Sh 3 million that was awarded to him by the High Court after a petition challenging his win as Garissa Township MP was dismissed.

In a ruling done at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday 27 February, High Court judge Hedwig Ong’undi dismissed Farah Maalim’s petition against Duale, citing that it lacked sufficient evidence.

However, speaking in the National Assembly, Duale said that he has even instructed his lead council not to follow up with the money as they believe in communal harmony. He added that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can follow up on their share.

See Also: Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

“A lot of the busy bodies who have taken us to court are now suffering with hefty bills amounting to millions. I will not follow my Ksh.3 million and I have even instructed my lead counsel that IEBC can follow what was awarded to them but for us we will not. We believe in community harmony,” said the as Garissa Township MP.

Duale also said that he wants to do fundraisers to help settle the bills of his friends former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo and Nicholas Gumbo who were also slapped with Sh3million each after losing peitions.

“The court is sending a message that busy bodies who file petitions will not go home free. You will go home with a huge bill. My good friend Jakoyo has a bill of Ksh.3 million, my former colleague Nicholas Gumbo has another Ksh.3 million… I want to help them. This week will be very bad for me because we have to do Harambees (fundraisers) to raise these amounts,” he said.

See Also: Court upholds Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Aden Duale
Farah Maalim
reject
Sh3 Million
High Court
petition
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

mixed-reactions-after-high-court-orders-immigration-to-facilitate-miguna-miguna-s-return

News

Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 01:52pm

10-million-fine-kenyans-shocked-at-amount-steve-mbogo-is-asked-to-pay-after-losing-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

10 million fine? Kenyans shocked at amount Steve Mbogo is asked to pay after losing petition against Jaguar

By Fay Ngina | Mon 26 Feb 2018 11:13am

More From This Author
why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win

News

Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 02:13pm

kenyans-demand-justice-for-the-killing-of-meru-university-student

Campus Vibe

Kenyans demand justice for the killing of Meru University student

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 11:32am

safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

Popular Stories
why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win

News

Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 02:13pm

safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

aden-duale-s-ex-lover-pens-him-emotional-message-after-court-upheld-his-win

Entertainment

Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

By Nazlin Umar | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:40pm

seven-important-reasons-why-too-much-sex-is-bad-for-women

Lifestyle

Seven important reasons why too much sex is 'bad' for women

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:14pm

kenyans-go-crazy-online-ridicule-steve-mbogo-after-he-lost-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against ‘Jaguar’

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 09:11am

north-rift-gubernatorial-aspirant-takes-low-paying-job

Politics

North Rift gubernatorial aspirant takes low-paying job

By Grapevine | Wed 28 Feb 2018 08:17am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin