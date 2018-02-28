Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

SUMMARY Aden Duale's ex-lover is back again This time, penning an emotional letter to Duale right after court upheld his win

Former presidential candidate Nazlin Umar, who is believed to be the ex-lover of Majority Leader at the National Assembly Aden Duale has penned an emotional message to her ex.

Umar, who admitted that they were in a relationship with the legislator sometime back, congratulated him on his victory but lamented about the things Duale did to her while they were still together. ​

On her Facebook Nazlin Wrote:

”Nazlin- Aden Duale. Opening the servers. Its been very hard for me, all this saga, facing your made demons. Yet the truth remains unsaid. My wounds remain imbedded for life, unhealed. The physical wounds that you gave me.

My open note to you. I think my EX was more two-faced. And definitely, this tiny baby snake is braver than the mighty cowardly criminal that you remain, hiding inside my skirts using me as a punching bag/ shield to hide behind as I take all these blows for you.





Aden Duale Aden Duale come see unique similarities. The whole day yesterday, various media houses hounded me about your win in the petition and many journalists and individuals tagged me to start opening the servers again or respond to their posts. Twisted news. I'm tired of all this undeserved slander to my honorable names and person. How long am I supposed to bear your pains and wounds in the dark? Behind closed doors.

I congratulate you for your win in court. I had no doubt about it. I thank Allah for the same ~ I didn't want to take any legal action until Farah Maalim's case was done with because I do not wish your enemies to use our issues to tilt the weak scales of justice in their favor without merit. Many courts are weak like that and do get influenced by public issues. You know me very well.





I am very honorable about things like that. Also, your community/ clan elders have failed to lead maslaha. Those who dared approach me didn't get far but were warned. You don't want them to know what you did to me, which facts remain hidden to date, save for a few who do and you thought we could sort our issues between ourselves but no. We can't and I have refused.

And no, I cant forgive you. May Allah swt be my wali in all this and may Islamic shariah and the laws of our land prevail between us and my complaints against you as my lawyers to proceed with all necessary criminal and civil action against you. I remain most virtuous and most moral. Not the names you have caused me to be slandered with as such. l just because you were too cowardly to come out openly like a man should and own up to what you did to me, to clear my honorable names and protect me.

'Those who misrepresented virtuous believing women are cursed in this world and the hereafter. For them there awaits an awful doo,.' ~ All Qur'an.

This is our deen and the laws of our deen must be upheld between you and me. In this world and the hereafter. May Allah swt be witness, may He remain my wali. Ameeen thumma Ameen.

A longer, more detailed post later. This snake just reminded me of you, so U thought I will send you my salaams early. Justice WILL previal. InShaAllah. However mighty you may be, Allah Azawajal remains the mightiest.

NB: To trollers. Any bitchy remark warrants instant blocking. Remember your God first.”



