+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Chelsea could keep Conte after top manager’s ‘scary’ wage demands
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 12:00 EAT
chelsea-could-keep-conte-after-top-manager-s-scary-wage-demands
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Antonio Conte's days at Chelsea are numbered

However, he could stay if one top manager's wage demands are not met

Chelsea Football Club could be forced to think twice about replacing Antonio Conte as manager following reports of ‘impossible’ wage demands from a top coach.

The club is said to be open to replacing Conte at the end of the season and could lure a big name to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been strongly linked with a move to London but according to English outlet The Telegraph, Enrique’s wage demands could scare off Roman Abramovich’s club and force them to keep the outspoken Italian.

See Also: Man United vs Chelsea: Early team news ahead of epic clash at Old Trafford


But is Enrique prepared to take a pay cut just to manage in the Premier League?

See Also: ‘I don’t want to divorce’ – What is Chelsea’s Antonio Conte talking about?


The title-winning manager used to earn 19 million euros a year while at Barcelona, 9 million more than what Conte is getting at Chelsea. This is even more than what Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola earn at Manchester United and City respectively.

See Also: Alvaro Morata to miss the rest of the season? – Antonio Conte speaks


Enrique’s standards, therefore, could see Chelsea move for ‘cheaper’ options in the form of either Carlo Ancelloti who is now a free agent, former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel and Maurizio Sarri, the Napoli coach.



Conte still has one year remaining on his contract but could leave in the summer if Chelsea’s trend of replacing managers after a poor season continues.

Though Chelsea is still in the Champions League and ‘mathematically’ in the Premier League race, Conte could still settle and bag silverware.

They are currently fifth on the log after Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



antonio conte
chelsea
luis enrique
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
former-barcelona-coach-luis-enrique-one-step-away-from-being-chelsea-manager

Sports

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique one step away from being Chelsea manager

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 06 Feb 2018 03:36pm

antonio-conte-bravely-dares-chelsea-owner-to-sack-him-after-watford-defeat

Sports

Antonio Conte bravely dares Chelsea owner to sack him after Watford defeat

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 06 Feb 2018 09:08am

giroud-pens-heartbreaking-goodbye-message-to-arsenal-after-joining-chelsea

Sports

Giroud pens heartbreaking goodbye message to Arsenal after joining Chelsea

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Feb 2018 10:56am

More From This Author
seven-important-reasons-why-too-much-sex-is-bad-for-women

Lifestyle

Seven important reasons why too much sex is 'bad' for women

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:14pm

chelsea-could-keep-conte-after-top-manager-s-scary-wage-demands

Sports

Chelsea could keep Conte after top manager’s ‘scary’ wage demands

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 12:00pm

court-upholds-mandera-governor-ali-roba-s-re-election

Politics

Court upholds Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 11:15am

Popular Stories
safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

north-rift-gubernatorial-aspirant-takes-low-paying-job

Politics

North Rift gubernatorial aspirant takes low-paying job

By Grapevine | Wed 28 Feb 2018 08:17am

kenyans-demand-justice-for-the-killing-of-meru-university-student

Campus Vibe

Kenyans demand justice for the killing of Meru University student

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 11:32am

kenyans-go-crazy-online-ridicule-steve-mbogo-after-he-lost-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against ‘Jaguar’

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 09:11am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

louise wambani

louise wambani

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi