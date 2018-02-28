Chelsea could keep Conte after top manager’s ‘scary’ wage demands

SUMMARY Antonio Conte's days at Chelsea are numbered However, he could stay if one top manager's wage demands are not met

Chelsea Football Club could be forced to think twice about replacing Antonio Conte as manager following reports of ‘impossible’ wage demands from a top coach.

The club is said to be open to replacing Conte at the end of the season and could lure a big name to take over at Stamford Bridge. ​

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been strongly linked with a move to London but according to English outlet The Telegraph, Enrique’s wage demands could scare off Roman Abramovich’s club and force them to keep the outspoken Italian.





But is Enrique prepared to take a pay cut just to manage in the Premier League?





The title-winning manager used to earn 19 million euros a year while at Barcelona, 9 million more than what Conte is getting at Chelsea. This is even more than what Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola earn at Manchester United and City respectively.





Enrique’s standards, therefore, could see Chelsea move for ‘cheaper’ options in the form of either Carlo Ancelloti who is now a free agent, former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel and Maurizio Sarri, the Napoli coach.









Conte still has one year remaining on his contract but could leave in the summer if Chelsea’s trend of replacing managers after a poor season continues.

Though Chelsea is still in the Champions League and ‘mathematically’ in the Premier League race, Conte could still settle and bag silverware.

They are currently fifth on the log after Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Manchester United.



