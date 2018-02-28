Cabinet Secretary forced to sneak in and out of office to avoid 'hustler' friends

SUMMARY 'Hustler' friends on a newly appointed CS are giving the man hard time in executing mandate The CS has been forced to 'hepa' his friends by sneaking in and out of office

A recently appointed Cabinet Secretary is finding it hard to discharge his duties after assuming office.

Grapevine has been told that former friends of the top state official have not been giving the executive time to concentrate on his mandate as they jam his office. ​

The fact that the man’s office is situated in a building right at the heart of the CBD, which also houses other institutions has made things worse.





So bad is the situation that the top government official has been forced to be ‘sneaking’ in and out of his office in a small car so as to dodge his bothersome ‘hustler’ friends.





It is understood that plans are in top gear to relocate the official office of the renowned out of the CBD to Thika Road.

