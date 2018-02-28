two-aides-of-first-time-rift-valley-governor-caught-abusing-privileges

SUMMARY A new Governor in the Rift valley has to tame aides before its too late Grapevine reports that two of the governor's aides have been openly abusing their privileges

Two aides to a first-time governor are causing a stir in one of the Rift Valley counties.

Last Friday, the two driving in one of the governor's chase cars, caused a commotion at a nightclub along Oginga Odinga Street after having one-too-many. ​

They sounded the vehicle siren and forced other motorists out of the way, shouting the governor's names and threatening motorists who tried to resist paving way for the governor's vehicle.





The governor was not in the vehicle.





One of the two, a burly- short man with a protruding stomach hurled insults at motorists shouting, "Our time has come and everyone else should know who is ruling the county,"





The two are said to be part of a cartel that has formed in the county since the new governor took over.

Residents fear that the team surrounding the governor will mess him up big time if not checked.



