News
Two aides of first-time Rift Valley governor caught abusing privileges
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 09:11 EAT
Oginga Odinga Street [PHOTO: Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A new Governor in the Rift valley has to tame aides before its too late

Grapevine reports that two of the governor's aides have been openly abusing their privileges 

Two aides to a first-time governor are causing a stir in one of the Rift Valley counties.

Last Friday, the two driving in one of the governor's chase cars, caused a commotion at a nightclub along Oginga Odinga Street after having one-too-many.

They sounded the vehicle siren and forced other motorists out of the way, shouting the governor's names and threatening motorists who tried to resist paving way for the governor's vehicle.

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution


The governor was not in the vehicle. 


Former governor runs into financial trouble after losing his seat

One of the two, a burly- short man with a protruding stomach hurled insults at motorists shouting, "Our time has come and everyone else should know who is ruling the county,"


The two are said to be part of a cartel that has formed in the county since the new governor took over.

'My fat bribe will ensure poll petition against me is dismissed'- Rift Valley MP

Residents fear that the team surrounding the governor will mess him up big time if not checked.

