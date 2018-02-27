24-year-old-dies-after-being-hurled-out-of-a-moving-vehicle

SUMMARY A lady in Kericho died after she was allegedly hurled out of a moving vehicle Investigations have commenced and police say they have arrested the man who was driving the vehicle

A 24-year-old woman succumbed to head injuries after she was reportedly hurled out of a moving vehicle.

Kericho Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Nathan Sanya said they had launched investigations into the death of Lydia Chepkemei along Kericho-Kapsaos road at 10.30pm on Sunday. ​

“We have arrested the man who was driving the vehicle and are interrogating him. We want him to tell us the exact circumstances which led to the young woman being thrown out of the vehicle so that we can take appropriate action,” said Sanya.

The policeman said a witness informed the authorities, leading to the arrest of the driver and the impounding of the vehicle which was abandoned soon after the incident.

Preliminary investigations, he added, indicate that hours before the incident, Chepkemei was spotted drinking in a bar in the company of the driver and two other men.



