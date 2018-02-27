treatment-given-to-the-fifa-world-cup-trophy-is-a-joke

- The World Cup Trophy arrived in Kenya on Monday 26 February
- The trophy arrived in Kenya for its two-day tour
The treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is the joke that the government and football stakeholders view the game of football.
The very people who once brought glory to this nation languish in neglect as we carry socialites to hype the trophy.
Football is not about hyping a nonexistent product. It's about painfully building a product through a clear plan & structures then inviting flower girls.
It is a sad day to football in this land. Dennis Oliech is the least who would have been on that flight to Ethiopia to bring the trophy home and be met by a host of Legends.
Currently, football is just an Avenue to reward our concubines and Samanthas with trips & commissions. I mourn.
