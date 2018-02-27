+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is a joke
By David King Onjili | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 11:43 EAT
treatment-given-to-the-fifa-world-cup-trophy-is-a-joke
World cup trophy arrives in Kenya
SUMMARY
  • The World Cup Trophy arrived in Kenya on Monday 26 February
  • The trophy arrived in Kenya for its two-day tour

The treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is the joke that the government and football stakeholders view the game of football.


The very people who once brought glory to this nation languish in neglect as we carry socialites to hype the trophy.

See Also: Remember Samir Nasri? You’ll be shocked at what is happening to his career

Football is not about hyping a nonexistent product. It's about painfully building a product through a clear plan & structures then inviting flower girls.


It is a sad day to football in this land. Dennis Oliech is the least who would have been on that flight to Ethiopia to bring the trophy home and be met by a host of Legends.


Currently, football is just an Avenue to reward our concubines and Samanthas with trips & commissions. I mourn.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



World Cup
trophy
FIFA
football
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
treatment-given-to-the-fifa-world-cup-trophy-is-a-joke

Sports

Treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is a joke

By David King Onjili | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:43am

kenyans-react-to-ezekiel-mutua-ban-on-advertising-samantha-the-sex-doll-in-kenya

News

Kenyans react to Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex doll in Kenya

By Fay Ngina | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:17am

eurobond-kenya-borrowing-into-a-greece-type-crisis

Editors Choice

Eurobond: Kenya borrowing into a Greece-type crisis

By AMKOAH ELIJAH | Mon 26 Feb 2018 02:18pm

Popular Stories
francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

eight-politicians-in-kenya-who-have-huge-social-media-influence

Editors Choice

Eight politicians in Kenya who have huge social media influence

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 02:33pm

my-life-is-in-danger-former-tv-anchor-reveals-to-the-public

News

My life is in danger, Former TV anchor reveals to the public

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:44am

finally-usain-bolt-signs-and-is-set-to-play-at-old-trafford

Sports

FINALLY: Usain Bolt signs and is set to play at Old Trafford

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:56am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin