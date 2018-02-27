treatment-given-to-the-fifa-world-cup-trophy-is-a-joke

SUMMARY The World Cup Trophy arrived in Kenya on Monday 26 February

The trophy arrived in Kenya for its two-day tour

The treatment given to the FIFA World Cup trophy is the joke that the government and football stakeholders view the game of football.



​

The very people who once brought glory to this nation languish in neglect as we carry socialites to hype the trophy.

Football is not about hyping a nonexistent product. It's about painfully building a product through a clear plan & structures then inviting flower girls.





It is a sad day to football in this land. Dennis Oliech is the least who would have been on that flight to Ethiopia to bring the trophy home and be met by a host of Legends.





Currently, football is just an Avenue to reward our concubines and Samanthas with trips & commissions. I mourn.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​