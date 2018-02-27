francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

SUMMARY A report after vote recount for Embakasi East Member of parliament seat shows Babu Owino won the August 8 elections

Both Owino and his opponent Francis Mureithi have however continued to claim to win ahead of courts ruling

The court will deliver final judgment on Friday

Embakasi East Member of Parliament aspirant Francis Mureithi who had filed a petition against current MP Paul Ongiri aka Babu Owino has countered his opponent’s celebration after a report showed he led following a vote recount.

Mr. Mureithi claimed that he is waiting to celebrate the court ruling on Friday, March 2nd. ​

Mureithi, represented by lawyers Ham Lagat and Kiragu Kimani, had filed an application for scrutiny and recount of votes cast during the election, challenging the election victory of Owino.

Justice Sergon after finding sufficient grounds in Mureithi’s petition warranted a recount.





Babu Owino with NASA leader Raila Odinga during a court hearing

A report filed on Monday, February 26 by Deputy Registrar Wafula Mbayaki after the recount indicated that Mr. Owino got 46,817 votes against the Mureithi's 42,501.

“The scrutiny and recount exercise was, by and large, a success, except for a regrettable incident where one of the deputy registrar’s phone was stolen,” read Wafula Mbayaki’s report.

Mr. Owino celebrated the seen report with a post on his social media accounts, saying his petitioner had called to concede defeat.

“Mr. Francis Mureithi who petitioned my victory as the current Embakasi East MP at the high court has just called to concede defeat ahead of the court ruling scheduled for Friday this week. It's time to serve my people,” Babu Owino celebrated.

Mr. Mureithi’s post, however, countered the seen report, where he said the judgment on March 2 will be his reason to celebrate.

“Everybody will be surprised to know what is in the report after the scrutiny process. Final Verdict will be given on Friday, March 2nd by the court. I choose to hold my celebrations until the final announcement. TUZIDI KUOMBA. Blessed day,” Mureithi posted on Facebook.



